Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump instantly responds to Biden’s call for impeachment: ‘So pathetic — I did nothing wrong’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden finally called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” he continued. “He should be impeached.”

Trump quickly lashed out at Biden — and his family — on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed.

“Joe’s failing campaign gave him no other choice,” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Joe Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment: ‘He’s shooting holes in the Constitution’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Joe Biden says President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The former vice president forcefully called for Trump's impeachment during a campaign speech Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire, saying the president has "indicted himself."

"No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior," Biden said.

"Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden added. "He should be impeached."

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up campaign dirt on Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News pundit fumes after he gets laughed at for defending Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Right-wing radio host David Webb appeared perturbed on Wednesday after getting laughed at on Fox News while attempting to defend President Donald Trump's abrupt withdraw of U.S. troops from Syria.

"If there is a civilian bloodbath, if there is a bloodbath with the Kurds, and what does this mean also for a resurgence of ISIS?" Dagen McDowell asked.

"There is a reason, Dagen, that over the past few days you’ve seen Republicans and Democrats -- almost across the board -- criticizing this," Fox News analyst Marie Harf explained.

"Everyone from Mitch McConnell to Nancy Pelosi -- people who agree on nothing else -- agree this is a very bad move, to abandon our Kurdish allies," she noted. "The way to make the decision is not calling the president of Turkey, who has for decades had so much animosity toward the Kurds, has wanted to move against the Kurds, to call the president of Turkey and make a decision that is abandoning our allies right now."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker compares Trump to his own wife — and says he owes both loyalty even when they disagree

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday said that he disagreed with President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Kurdish allies in northern Syria while allowing the Turkish military to launch strikes against them -- but he vowed to remain as loyal to him as he is to his wife.

As flagged by NPR reporter Tim Mak, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) told NPR's "Here and Now" that he wished Trump hadn't pulled the rug out from the Kurds in northern Syria, but he said that it wouldn't stop him from giving the president his full support.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image