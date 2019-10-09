Trump instantly responds to Biden’s call for impeachment: ‘So pathetic — I did nothing wrong’

Former Vice President Joe Biden finally called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” he continued. “He should be impeached.”

Trump quickly lashed out at Biden — and his family — on Twitter.

“So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed.

“Joe’s failing campaign gave him no other choice,” Trump argued.

