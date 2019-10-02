Trump instantly responds to Pelosi’s bait on legislative agenda: ‘Do Nothing Democrats stuck in mud!’

President Donald Trump instantly chomped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bait, after she laid out the Democratic legislative agenda while pursuing impeachment.

The California Democrat started a news conference Wednesday morning by listing her legislative priorities — prescription drugs, infrastructure and clean government — and the president responded a few minutes later on Twitter.

“Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either,” Trump tweeted. “It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!”

