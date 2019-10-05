Trump is a ‘walking advertisement for whistleblowers’ and his tantrums are creating more of them: Conservative commentator
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Naval War College professor and Never-Trump conservative commentator Tom Nichols weighed in on the explosion of whistleblowers coming out to allege wrongdoing within the Trump administration — from the president’s attempt to strong-arm Ukraine for political dirt, to allegations that the Treasury Department interfered with an audit of the president’s tax returns.
Indeed, Nichols argued, by putting the concept of whistleblowers front and center in the public consciousness with his furious reactions to every new facet of the scandal, Trump may actually be “advertising” whistleblowing — and creating more of it down the line.
“The president’s a great advertisement for whistleblowers,” said Nichols. “You blow the whistle, it works, it goes up the chain, the president himself notices. I think the president does not understand any of this. During the break we were laughing saying, you know, until Comey maybe, the president had probably never heard the word ‘memorialize,’ when people write themselves memos, or put emails into the system, or texts, to let people know what’s going on.”
“I also would argue that the president’s behavior toward whistleblower is illegal, and impeachable, and all of those things,” continued Nichols. “On the other hand, in terms of bringing attention to whistleblowers, and saying, hey, these guys really understand that there’s wrongdoing, and you can bring it through the chain, and it comes before the public — the president, in a way, is the best walking advertisement for whistleblowers we’ve ever had.”
Trump declares war on ‘pompous ass’ Mitt Romney for calling his China Biden overtures ‘appalling’
As was expected, Donald Trump blew up on Twiter Saturday morning at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for daring to criticize the president call to China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
With Romney calling Trump's nationally broadcast ask for dirt on a political opponent "appalling," then tweeting "When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," the president returned fire.
"Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!" Trump tweeted before adding, "Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!"
GOPer Gaetz crashes and burns under withering CNN questions about Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo
On Saturday, CNN host Michael Smerconish grilled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the implications of the new text messages showing how President Donald Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainian government into helping him get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and pushed back hard when Gaetz, one of Trump's most consistent congressional cheerleaders, refused to even acknowledge the basic facts.
"What kind of precedent would we be sitting for future elections if the president's request for foreign assistance in our elections are normalized?" asked Smerconish.
‘Joker’ is a hot mess in the wrong hands
"Joker" is a movie that you ignore at your own peril. Its fans will no doubt complain that this review focuses on politics, but the movie's political implications are so explicit and intentional (despite the main character's last-minute protestations to the contrary) that ignoring them would be the film critic equivalent of dereliction of duty. If you're going to be a "message" picture, then your message defines your artistic merit.
Is it a dangerous manifesto that could inspire incels to commit acts of violence, as some of its critics fear? An edgy character study teeming with social commentary, as director Todd Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver seem to have intended? Is it a dark comic book adventure like "The Dark Knight" or a perverse ode to mentally ill social rejects, like the Martin Scorsese classics "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy" (and "The Dark Knight" as well)?