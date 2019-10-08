Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump justifies selling out the Kurds by pointing out Turkey helps manufacture American fighter jets

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday justified his widely panned decision to sell out Kurdish allies in Northern Syria by pointing out the the Turkish government is “a big trading partner of the United States.”

Trump on Sunday announced a withdrawal of American forces from Syria, which he said would then be followed by a Turkish military operation in the area. Turkey has long planned a military operation aimed at wiping out American-backed Kurdish forces in the region, which has led to accusations that the president has blatantly sold out key allies in the fight against Islamic State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, however, believes this sellout was acceptable because of the economic benefits America gets from its relationship with Turkey.

“So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet,” the president wrote in defense of his actions.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump justifies selling out the Kurds by pointing out Turkey helps manufacture American fighter jets

Published

1 min ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday justified his widely panned decision to sell out Kurdish allies in Northern Syria by pointing out the the Turkish government is "a big trading partner of the United States."

Trump on Sunday announced a withdrawal of American forces from Syria, which he said would then be followed by a Turkish military operation in the area. Turkey has long planned a military operation aimed at wiping out American-backed Kurdish forces in the region, which has led to accusations that the president has blatantly sold out key allies in the fight against Islamic State.

Trump, however, believes this sellout was acceptable because of the economic benefits America gets from its relationship with Turkey.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top diplomat testimony blocked by Trump administration — less than an hour before impeachment committee meeting

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland not attend previously scheduled congressional hearings in which he was supposed to testify about his role in getting the Ukrainian government on board with investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Times reports that the decision to block Sondland's testimony came less than an hour before he was scheduled to deliver congressional testimony. According to the Times, the Trump administration "appears to be making the calculation that it is better off risking the House’s ire than letting Mr. Sondland show up and set a precedent for cooperation with an inquiry they have strenuously argued is illegitimate."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ex-White House official drops bomb on Trump over new poll: He ‘won’t survive Election Day’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

donald trump on the phone

Speaking with CNN "New Day" hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart said a new poll showing a massive swing towards public support for the impeachment of Donald Trump has the White House in disarray as the president continues to sow chaos while trying to defend himself.

With a new Washington Post poll showing Americans support the House impeachment inquiry by a 58-38 percent margin, and nearly 50 percent saying the House should impeach Trump and call for his removal, Lockhart said those numbers are likely to get worse for the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image