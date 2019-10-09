Trump kills irony again by signing ‘transparency’ executive order while stonewalling Democrats

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on “transparency” on Wednesday.

According to The White House, Trump will have a 3:15 p.m. ET signing at the White House regarding executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement.

The event comes as Trump and his aides have stonewalled a congressional impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony was not lost on Twitter.

Irony Alert:

President Trump's only public appearance today will be to sign Executive Orders on government transparency. After signing the order calling for more transparency, he will have no further public appearances — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 9, 2019

Since Trump is, at best, only functionally literate-who knows what he thinks transparency means?

But his staff told him it's better than what he wanted to call it?

The "Shovel More Bullshit" Act pic.twitter.com/WY3IGZMyEJ — Susan I. Cohen (@TrueBlueMDSue1) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning world. Per POTUS schedule: "The president’s only public event today is a 3:15 pm signing of an executive order on “transparency in federal guidance and enforcement.”

Irony? Place your own punchline. I'm already tired. @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 9, 2019