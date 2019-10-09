Trump kills irony again by signing ‘transparency’ executive order while stonewalling Democrats
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on “transparency” on Wednesday.
According to The White House, Trump will have a 3:15 p.m. ET signing at the White House regarding executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement.
The event comes as Trump and his aides have stonewalled a congressional impeachment inquiry.
The irony was not lost on Twitter.
