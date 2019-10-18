Quantcast
Trump lawyer issues bonkers threat to sue CNN over ‘unfair’ coverage of the president

1 min ago

Trump attorney Charles Harder on Friday sent CNN CEO Jeff Zucker a bonkers letter in which he threatened to sue the cable news network for its “biased” coverage of the president.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump 2020 chief operating officer Michael Glassner, accuses CNN of deceiving the public with its slogan of putting “facts first,” and it outlines the many ways the president has been treated poorly by the network.

“Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by the so-called ‘mainstream’ media as the current situation,” Harder writes. “My clients intend to file legal action against you to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Most of the evidence cited in the complaint comes from undercover footage released this week by conservative activist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, which in the past has used deceptive editing techniques to smear news organizations and progressive groups.

Read the whole complaint below.

Breaking Banner

GOP’s reliance on white Christians has made its extinction inevitable: conservative

17 mins ago

October 18, 2019

Demographic trends don't bode well for the Republican Party.

Writing in the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin points out that the GOP's reliance on old, white voters and Christians makes its eventual extinction inevitable. "After a while ... you run out of white evangelicals. That is precisely what is happening at an unexpectedly speedy pace," Rubin writes.

According to a recent Pew poll, there's been a 12 percent drop in the past decade of people who described themselves as Christian. "The ranks of the most progressive segment of the electorate, religiously unaffiliated ("atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular’ ") have risen to 26 percent, a nine-point bump since 2009," Rubin writes.

Breaking Banner

Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’

23 mins ago

October 18, 2019

President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he's received as president of the United States.

In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry at the same time he's trying to do unspecified "important work" for the United States.

"Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?" the president wrote. "It was not intended to be this way for a President!"

Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time? It was not intended to be this way for a President!

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway accused of violating Hatch Act at least 50 times this year — on Twitter alone

2 hours ago

October 18, 2019

According to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has "surpassed 50 violations of the Hatch Act on Twitter alone this past year."

Explaining the numbers, the report states, "CREW’s report on Conway’s continued violations outlines five categories of tweets that violate the Hatch Act: attacking or mocking Democratic presidential candidates, attacking the Democratic Party, promoting President Trump's re-election, promoting the Republican Party, and attacking President Trump's political adversaries. Conway has multiple violations in each category," before noting that Twitter's Terms of Service indicates one of Trump's closest aides is in violation and should have her account suspended.

