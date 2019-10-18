Trump lawyer issues bonkers threat to sue CNN over ‘unfair’ coverage of the president

Trump attorney Charles Harder on Friday sent CNN CEO Jeff Zucker a bonkers letter in which he threatened to sue the cable news network for its “biased” coverage of the president.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump 2020 chief operating officer Michael Glassner, accuses CNN of deceiving the public with its slogan of putting “facts first,” and it outlines the many ways the president has been treated poorly by the network.

“Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by the so-called ‘mainstream’ media as the current situation,” Harder writes. “My clients intend to file legal action against you to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Most of the evidence cited in the complaint comes from undercover footage released this week by conservative activist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, which in the past has used deceptive editing techniques to smear news organizations and progressive groups.

Read the whole complaint below.

See letter by attorney Charles Harder sent to @CNN President Jeff Zucker and EVP David Vigilante on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. pic.twitter.com/bs6sUYoBdC — Michael Glassner (@michaelglassner) October 18, 2019