Trump lawyer’s own words show why stonewalling is an abuse of power: Ex-Whitewater counsel
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Whitewater Associate Independent Counsel Kim Wehle pointed out the irony of former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) joining President Donald Trump’s anti-impeachment legal defense: His own words as a congressman make a clear case against Trump’s abuse of power.
“Trey Gowdy sided the with the president on getting rid of Jeff Sessions, and he led Benghazi, and … he’s been on Fox News a lot, as well, recently,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “But Trey Gowdy is not the kind of person who was always just a sycophant. Not at all. Here he is in 2012, they were talking about whether to hold A.G. Holder in contempt on Fast and Furious. The Justice Department refused to hand over some documents and here’s what Trey Gowdy said.”
“The notion that you can withhold information and documents from Congress, no matter whether you’re the party in power or not in power, is wrong,” said Gowdy forcefully in the clip. “Respect for the rule of law must mean something, irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles.”
“So, Kim, do you think he just doesn’t feel that way anymore?” asked Burnett.
“I think he made the case for why the White House’s letter attempting to stonewall Congress, not completely and not just to specific issues, is flat-out wrong constitutionally,” said Wehle. “It will be interesting to see if he ends up the Rudy Giuliani of the Ukraine situation, and that is, most lawyers in practice would be defending or attempting to defend this on the merits and that is on the facts … we don’t see that in the letter.”
“Given the kind of evidence that’s out there, out of the president’s own mouth, that could be difficult, and he could be coming onboard to act as the spin person that will put out the message that the entire thing is unconstitutional, even though it’s in the Constitution, given how things work with Mr. Trump, and the loyalty that he expects, and the message he expects, consistent with devotion to him and fidelity to him versus the rule of law and the Constitution,” said Wehle. “I don’t expect Mr. Gowdy to function as a traditional lawyer might.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump lawyer’s own words show why stonewalling is an abuse of power: Ex-Whitewater counsel
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Whitewater Associate Independent Counsel Kim Wehle pointed out the irony of former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) joining President Donald Trump's anti-impeachment legal defense: His own words as a congressman make a clear case against Trump's abuse of power.
"Trey Gowdy sided the with the president on getting rid of Jeff Sessions, and he led Benghazi, and ... he's been on Fox News a lot, as well, recently," said anchor Erin Burnett. "But Trey Gowdy is not the kind of person who was always just a sycophant. Not at all. Here he is in 2012, they were talking about whether to hold A.G. Holder in contempt on Fast and Furious. The Justice Department refused to hand over some documents and here's what Trey Gowdy said."
CNN
Trump is trying to ‘distract’ from impeachment rather than be ‘held accountable’ for abuse of power: Congressman
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) laid into President Donald Trump for his letter threatening the impeachment inquiry against him.
"In this letter, the White House argues that your impeachment inquiry is illegitimate and unconstitutional," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What's your response to that?"
"It's not appropriate or permissible for the subject to challenge the process," said Cicilline, a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees. "This has been underway, and now underway by six committees of jurisdiction. This is an effort to distract from the core allegations of the impeachment: The president of the United States pressured a foreign leader to gin up dirt on a political opponent, and withheld military aid as leverage to do that. This is shocking behavior. It was confirmed by the president's own admissions on camera. It was further confirmed by the transcript of the telephone call and finally confirmed by very elaborate whistleblower report that details the entire scheme."
CNN
Democrats ‘will not be pressured’ by Trump’s attempt to squash their constitutional powers: CNN reporter
On Monday, CNN White House correspondent Manu Raju said that House Democrats are unlikely to be fazed by President Donald Trump's letter demanding that they must stop the impeachment investigation until they hold a formal vote on the matter.
"What are the chances that House Democrats have the whole House vote on initiating an impeachment inquiry in response to this letter?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.
"Well, very slim," said Raju. "And Nancy Pelosi has made clear that she would not be pushed by the president to hold a vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry, in large part because the Democrats argue it is simply not necessary. They say that under the rules, they could certainly launch an impeachment inquiry and vote to impeach this president without having to formalize a formal probe."