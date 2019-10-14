Quantcast
Trump lies about whistleblower complaint to furiously insist impeachment is a ‘scam’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump falsely claimed the whistleblower complaint had been proven inaccurate as he angrily raged against the House impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower’s testimony “may not be necessary” if other evidence backs up the allegations presented in the formal complaint.

“Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected,” Schiff told CBS’ “Face The Nation.” “Indeed, now there is more than one whistleblower, that they are protected, and given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower, who wasn’t on the call, to tell us what took place during the call. We have the best evidence of that.”

Trump attacked Schiff, saying the congressman fabricated the contents of a call summary by paraphrasing the statements, and inaccurately stating the whistleblower’s complaint was inaccurate.

“Adam Schiff now doesn’t seem to want the Whistleblower to testify,” Trump tweeted. “NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong, not even close. Did Schiff tell him to do that?”

“We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA,” he added. “Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript, and when Ukrainian President and the Foreign Minister said there was NO PRESSURE, very normal talk! A total Impeachment Scam!”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
