Trump loses tax records court fight
Published 1 hour ago
Published1 hour ago
President Donald Trump has just lost a court fight to keep his tax records secret from New York.
Bloomberg News reports a federal judge has just ruled Trump cannot stop his accountants from handing over eight years of tax records to the Manhattan District Attorney. D.A. Cyrus Vance is investigating if the Trump Organization falsified business records related to hush money payoffs to at least two women.
