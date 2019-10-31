Trump-loving evangelicals whine about the unfairness of impeachment: ‘We represent a third of the country!’

Evangelical leaders this week told President Donald Trump that they feel as though they are getting impeached alongside him, as they view House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as an attack on their interests.

McClatchy reports that Johnnie Moore, a member of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, told the president during a White House meeting that “they’re trying to impeach us.”

Moore told McClatchy that evangelicals deserve to have Trump remain in office because they “represent a third of the country in some form.” Moore added that “in a democracy, our voice matters, and our voice deserves representation in the public square.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress similarly told McClatchy that many evangelicals believe any attacks on Trump are attacks on their Christian beliefs, despite the fact that Trump is a thrice-married casino owner who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and who is an unindicted co-conspirator in a scheme to illegally pay off a porn star.

“They really believe that to impeach President Trump would be to impeach their own closely held values,” he explained. “And that’s why they take impeachment so personally.”

