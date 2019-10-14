Quantcast
Trump-loving Kentucky governor tweets personal attack on Politico journalist for covering his flagging candidacy

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) tweeted a furious personal attack on Politico journalist Alex Isenstadt for an article noting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning events to bail out Bevin’s struggling re-election campaign:

In reality, the most recent internal polling from both campaigns showed Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear leading Bevin, who polls consistently find is the least popular governor in the United States. Pollsters have not publicly released data on this race for several weeks, so the landscape could have shifted dramatically in this heavily partisan state. But as Isenstadt noted in his article, both Republican and Democratic voter models currently predict their own candidate winning narrowly, suggesting a close race.

Bevin is hoping that Trump campaign events will be able to push him over the finish line in the November contest, which will also decide other hotly contested statewide races like the attorney general and secretary of state offices.

