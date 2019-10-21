Trump Organization boasts about India towers just days after Eric Trump says family doesn’t do international business

The Trump Organization undermined Eric Trump’s lie about the president’s family ending its international business dealings.

President Donald Trump’s second son falsely claimed last week to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he and his siblings “got out of all international business” after their father took office.

“The difference between us and Hunter (Biden) is, when my father became commander in chief of this country, we got out of all international business,” Eric Trump said.

However, the Trump Organization run by Eric Trump and his older brother Donald Trump Jr. sent out a tweet Monday morning promoting the Trump Towers in Pune, India.

The property isn’t owned or developed by the Trump Organization, which didn’t invest any money in the project but instead rents out the president’s family name in a licensing deal.

Impressive shot of #TrumpTowersPune, our first project in India! The two striking glass facade towers are 22 stories each and offer breathtaking 360° views of the city pic.twitter.com/owPhsOL4Uv — The Trump Organization (@Trump) October 21, 2019