Trump pal tells Fox News the whistleblowers are ‘suicide bombers’ and impeachment is killing a ‘king’

Two Donald Trump supporters implicated in the scandal over President Donald Trump soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening.

Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani sat next to Joe diGenova — who reportedly worked with Giuliani on the effort to see dirt on Joe Biden from a foreign government.

ADVERTISEMENT

dGenova used violent imagery in his comments.

First, he accused Democrats of “regicide” — which is the action of killing a king.

He then went on to refer to the two whistle-blowers as “suicide bombers.”

Watch: