Trump praises Fox News at rally — hours after report AG Bill Barr had met with Rupert Murdoch

President Donald Trump praised one dozen Fox News personalities by name during a campaign rally where he repeatedly bashed the rest of the press corps.

Earlier in the day, Trump had bashed the network after the release of a Fox News poll showing 51% of the country want to see Trump impeached and removed from office.

“A new high of 51 percent wants Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether,” Fox News reported. “In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don’t remove him, and 45 percent opposed impeachment.”

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have never had a good Fox News poll. Whoever their pollster is, they suck,” Trump tweeted.

Trump singled out former Judge Andrew Napolitano for criticism.

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Later in the day, The New York Times reported that Attorney General Bill Barr had met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

https://t.co/AzrQL5ip8l — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 10, 2019

By the time of Trump’s rally, he seemed once again happy with the network.

He singled out multiple personalities at Fox News — which has been criticized for practically being state media — for praise during his campaign rally.

A list of Fox hosts Trump has praised tonight: Jesse Waters

Steve Doocy

Ainsley Earhardt

Tucker Carlson

Brian Kilmeade

Lou Dobbs

Sean Hannity

Laura Ingraham

Maria Bartiromo

Greg Gutfeld

Jeannine Pirro — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 11, 2019

Watch:

Trump's rally has bizarrely turned into an extended tribute to Fox News. Here he is shouting out just about every host by name. pic.twitter.com/dhPfKLDneW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019