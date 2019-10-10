Quantcast
Trump praises Fox News at rally — hours after report AG Bill Barr had met with Rupert Murdoch

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump praised one dozen Fox News personalities by name during a campaign rally where he repeatedly bashed the rest of the press corps.

Earlier in the day, Trump had bashed the network after the release of a Fox News poll showing 51% of the country want to see Trump impeached and removed from office.

“A new high of 51 percent wants Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether,” Fox News reported. “In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don’t remove him, and 45 percent opposed impeachment.”

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have never had a good Fox News poll. Whoever their pollster is, they suck,” Trump tweeted.

Trump singled out former Judge Andrew Napolitano for criticism.

Later in the day, The New York Times reported that Attorney General Bill Barr had met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

By the time of Trump’s rally, he seemed once again happy with the network.

He singled out multiple personalities at Fox News — which has been criticized for practically being state media — for praise during his campaign rally.

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
