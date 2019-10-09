Trump rages at inspector general to spike whistleblower complaints: ‘Why does he allow this scam to continue?’

President Donald Trump publicly pressured the intelligence community’s inspector general to shut down the whistleblower complaints against him.

The president falsely claimed the first whistleblower complaint, which intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson determined to be credible and urgent, had been proven inaccurate — although the complaint’s central allegations were backed up in a summary of his call to that country’s president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has publicly admitted to asking Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden, and other claims from the complaint have been confirmed by the president himself and news reports.

“This is no Whistleblower,” Trump tweeted. “The Whistleblower’s lawyer is a big Democrat. The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS.”

Trump then leaned on Atkinson, whom he appointed himself, to shut down the process as a second whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of the call prepares to file a complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue?” Trump tweeted.

…..The Whistleblower’s lawyer is a big Democrat. The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS. Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019