Trump recalled the Ukrainian ambassador after Giuliani complained she wasn’t supporting his anti-Biden conspiracy theories: report

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn’t helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings in the region.

According to the report, Giuliani “reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats stemming from a whistleblower complaint into his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to strong-arm the nation into helping him pursue dirt on the Bidens.