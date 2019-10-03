Quantcast
Trump recalled the Ukrainian ambassador after Giuliani complained she wasn’t supporting his anti-Biden conspiracy theories: report

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn’t helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings in the region.

According to the report, Giuliani “reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter.”

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats stemming from a whistleblower complaint into his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to strong-arm the nation into helping him pursue dirt on the Bidens.


Fox legal analyst drops the hammer on Trump: The House will impeach him – and he will lose the upper hand

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano explained to Neil Cavuto on Thursday why he believes the House of Representatives will vote to impeach President Donald Trump -- and why he thinks that will shift the balance of power away from the White House.

"Forget about who the president was talking to and when. Signs today he is going to keep pitching for leaders to take his case and getting answers but anything could take a look," Cavuto reported.

"That makes three countries that we know of to whom the president has reached out to help sort out anything they might have on Joe Biden or his son, Hunter. A doubling down, tripling down on something the president insists is on the up and up," he said. "What do you think?"

Volker docs bombshell: Top US diplomat said Ukraine aid was withheld ‘for help with a political campaign’

Newly revealed text messages show that the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine expressed concerns about the Trump administration withholding aid to the country for political purposes.

ABC News reports that the text messages were revealed as part of a document dump by Kurt Volker, who last week resigned as the Trump administration's special envoy to Ukraine.

In the text exchange obtained by ABC News, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, told a group of fellow American diplomats that "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," a reference to the Trump administration's decision to put a hold on aid to Ukraine.

