Trump says he doesn’t know if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney
According to a video obtained by CNN of President Donald Trump speaking to the press before heading to a MAGA rally in Louisiana, it appears the president isn’t sure if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney.
“President Trump is just asked and talking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House as he gets ready to board Marine One — and asked by Pamela Brown whether or not Rudy Giuliani is still his lawyer,” Blitzer said announcing the video.
“Well, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I haven’t spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure.”
CNN reporter Gloria Borger said that Giuliani said that he still is Trump’s attorney when he was reached for comment.
“Why does this sound familiar to me that Trump is backing away from his personal attorney?” asked CNN host Wolf Blitzer.
Watch the clip below:
CNN
Breaking Banner
Trump’s plan to fire ‘witnesses’ at NSC is going to blow up in his face: ‘They can still file whistleblower complaints’
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former adviser to the National Security Council said that Donald Trump's plan to gut the NSC and fill it with political appointees will likely blow up in his face by possibly creating more whistleblowers.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Sam Vinograd explained that the White House wants to gut the NSC.
With host Sanchez pointing out, "The National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien recently announced he would be stripping the NSC staff by half and installing political appointees," Vinograd claimed the White House's motives were obvious.
"It looks like they're trying to get rid of witnesses to a crime," she explained before warning, "They can still file whistleblower complaints, and if they're fired, guess what? They can still testify before Congress -- it's a poor legal strategy. "
CNN
‘Illegal and immoral’: Former US diplomat flattens Mike Pompeo for helping Trump ‘extort Ukrainians’
James Melville, the former American ambassador to Estonia who resigned last year to protest President Donald Trump's treatment of America's European allies, slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday for his role in helping President Donald Trump press the Ukrainian government for damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden.
During an interview on CNN, host Poppy Harlow played Melville a video clip of Pompeo blaming Obama for Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to annex Ukraine in 2014. Melville responded by expressing complete disgust with the secretary of state.