Trump says he doesn’t know if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney

According to a video obtained by CNN of President Donald Trump speaking to the press before heading to a MAGA rally in Louisiana, it appears the president isn’t sure if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney.

“President Trump is just asked and talking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House as he gets ready to board Marine One — and asked by Pamela Brown whether or not Rudy Giuliani is still his lawyer,” Blitzer said announcing the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I haven’t spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure.”

CNN reporter Gloria Borger said that Giuliani said that he still is Trump’s attorney when he was reached for comment.

“Why does this sound familiar to me that Trump is backing away from his personal attorney?” asked CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

Watch the clip below: