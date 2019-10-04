Trump says unsure if he’ll cooperate with Congress on impeachment
A defiant President Donald Trump refused to confirm Friday that he will cooperate with an impeachment investigation in the US Congress.
“I don’t know, that’s up to the lawyers,” he said at the White House.
The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden.
According to US media reports, the White House is set to tell Congress that it will not cooperate with demands from lawmakers for evidence and testimony.
The Trump administration reportedly wants the Democrats first to hold a vote formally opening the impeachment inquiry, something that would force Congress members in difficult swing states to come out in public on the hugely divisive issue.
Trump once again denied that he’d done anything wrong in his relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, insisting that his only interest was “looking at corruption.”
Trump has repeatedly claimed that Biden and his son were involved in corruption in Ukraine. “He is pillaging these countries,” Trump said.
However, there is no credible evidence available that Biden was involved in such schemes. Trump’s opponents say he has pushed foreign leaders to probe Biden as a way to smear the man currently leading the pack in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Asked if he had ever asked foreign countries to investigate anyone who was not his political rival, Trump said: “We would have to look.”
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trove of text messages makes one thing clear: Trump knew his Ukraine extortion was illegal
One of the running bits on HBO's hit series "Succession" is between Tom Wamsgans, an executive at the fictional Waystar Royco corporation at the center of the show, and his lackey Greg Hirsch. Tom compels Greg to join what is clearly a criminal conspiracy. Every time Tom tells Greg to do something illegal, or follows up by asking him how the illegal thing went, he ends the talk with some variation of, "We never had this conversation."
To normal viewers, the point of the bit is clear enough: Tom is saying he will deny this conversation if asked about it and expects Greg to do the same.
Commentary
Trump tries to cover up his crimes with more insane lies: ‘To me everything is about corruption’
President Donald Trump is a master brander. His name is plastered on buildings around the world. It once was slathered on steaks, printed on books and magazines, infused onto vodka, brewed onto beer, flown on an airline, and deceitfully plastered on a “university.”
Friday morning, just 24 hours after publicly committing federal crimes on national television from the White House lawn, Trump tried to rebrand his clarion call urging China to dig up – or manufacture – dirt on his number one political opponent, Joe Biden.
Now, Trump insists, his comments were totally about “corruption,” and had nothing to do with attacking his top Democratic opponent, which is a lie.
Trump says unsure if he’ll cooperate with Congress on impeachment
A defiant President Donald Trump refused to confirm Friday that he will cooperate with an impeachment investigation in the US Congress.
"I don't know, that's up to the lawyers," he said at the White House.
The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden.
According to US media reports, the White House is set to tell Congress that it will not cooperate with demands from lawmakers for evidence and testimony.