Trump supported Matt Gaetz stunt to send a message to Senate GOPers and to ‘trivialize the process’: report

Aides are reportedly advising President Donald Trump to accept that he is going to be impeached by the House of Representatives and to begin to “trivialize the process.”

After Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a group of House Republicans to shut down an impeachment hearing on Wednesday, CNN and Bloomberg revealed that Trump had supported the plan.

CNN’s Dana Bash reported that the demonstration has been on Republicans’ calendars for a week.

“We’re told the president got a heads up about this,” Bash told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “So what does that tell you? It is all part of the same, the same thing that goes with the [Trump] tweet you just read, which is, what the president and his close allies on Capitol Hill is attacking the process.”

Bash further explained: “That is part and parcel of the way that they are trying to keep the base in the fold, Republicans in the fold. The biggest concern, when you look at public opinion by people in the president’s world is that the Republicans start to slip more and more on the question of impeachment, and by attacking the process, with people who are recognizable to many in the Republican base, that is a direct attempt to keep those Republicans in the fold.”

Bash said that the Wednesday morning demonstration by House Republicans was meant to send a message to Senate Republicans, who Trump will need on his side in an impeachment trial.

“I also was told that it’s largely because the president has been told by his allies, you are almost surely going to get impeached by House Democrats,” she stated. “There’s not much you can do. Start to trivialize the process.”

Watch the video below from CNN.