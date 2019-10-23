Trump supported Matt Gaetz stunt to send a message to Senate GOPers and to ‘trivialize the process’: report
Aides are reportedly advising President Donald Trump to accept that he is going to be impeached by the House of Representatives and to begin to “trivialize the process.”
After Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a group of House Republicans to shut down an impeachment hearing on Wednesday, CNN and Bloomberg revealed that Trump had supported the plan.
CNN’s Dana Bash reported that the demonstration has been on Republicans’ calendars for a week.
“We’re told the president got a heads up about this,” Bash told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “So what does that tell you? It is all part of the same, the same thing that goes with the [Trump] tweet you just read, which is, what the president and his close allies on Capitol Hill is attacking the process.”
Bash further explained: “That is part and parcel of the way that they are trying to keep the base in the fold, Republicans in the fold. The biggest concern, when you look at public opinion by people in the president’s world is that the Republicans start to slip more and more on the question of impeachment, and by attacking the process, with people who are recognizable to many in the Republican base, that is a direct attempt to keep those Republicans in the fold.”
Bash said that the Wednesday morning demonstration by House Republicans was meant to send a message to Senate Republicans, who Trump will need on his side in an impeachment trial.
“I also was told that it’s largely because the president has been told by his allies, you are almost surely going to get impeached by House Democrats,” she stated. “There’s not much you can do. Start to trivialize the process.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
‘Fed up’ Republicans feel ‘growing unease’ that they can’t defend Trump from impeachment: CNN reporter
CNN reporter Jamie Gangel said on Wednesday that Republicans she's spoken with over the last day are getting "fed up" with having to defend President Donald Trump's outrageous behavior and are growing concerned that they won't be able to defend him from getting impeached.
During an interview with Brooke Baldwin, Gangel said that Republicans were suffering through a "week from hell" after ambassador Bill Taylor's "game-changer" testimony on Tuesday, in which he said that Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine to the country's willingness to investigate his political opponents.
Because of all this, Gangel said, they've resorted to attacking the process by which House Democrats are conducting their impeachment inquiry.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Alabama Republican explodes after CNN asks about Bill Taylor’s damning Ukraine testimony
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) shouted at a CNN reporter for asking about the devastating testimony against President Donald Trump by Ambassador Bill Taylor.
"We start with a bizarre turn on Capitol Hill when as many as two dozen House Republicans upset over the impeachment inquiry stormed a secure hearing room," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia was getting ready to answer questions at the time. This is pretty extraordinary."
"It is," CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju replied.
"Earlier today, the Republicans who are not part of this proceedings railed on the process. Roughly two dozen or so conservatives came out demanding to be part of this impeachment inquiry. Then they stormed into the secure hearing place," he reported.
CNN
Watch: All of Trump’s failed defenses for his Ukraine scandal
CNN's Kate Bolduan on Wednesday reminded her viewers that Trump allies' defenses of the president throughout the Ukraine scandal have continued to evolve after new facts emerge that undercut their older defenses.
While talking with the New Yorker's Susan Glasser, Bolduan delivered an exhaustive list of all the failed defenses that the president and his supporters have made to justify Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.
"First it was the president was trying to root out corruption when it came to Ukraine," she began. "Then it was there was no direct ask coming from the president. Then it was the whistleblower can't be trusted, then it was Schiff helped the whistleblower write the complaint so it can't be trusted, and then it was the president was joking, Republicans said, when he said on camera that he would like to see investigations. Then it was there was no quid pro quo because Ukraine didn't know the aid was being withheld... and now it's the process is unfair, so you can't impeach."