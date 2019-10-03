Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter flips-flops from denial to approval after reporter tells him president publicly asked Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

34 mins ago

on

A supporter waiting to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday afternoon expressed an intractable contradiction about his hopes for the event.

Trump was scheduled to announce the executive order “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction” during a speech at The Villages, his first large public event since Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry that has consumed his presidency, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before departing the White House for the event, the president publicly asked Ukraine, the primary subject of the inquiry, and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden for alleged corruption.

Trump supporter Tim Trebil, who was waiting outside the event, insisted to reporters that it hadn’t been proven that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.

A reporter told him about Trump’s public remarks broadcast live on television asking Ukraine and China to do just that, and Trebil was glad to hear it.

“Then I believe Biden should be investigated,” Trebil said. “He’s the sitting president, and he’s looking out for the security of the country right now. If in fact he said that, I’m in complete support of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite publicly making what Democrats and many Republicans believe to be an impeachable offense against a political rival, Trebil hoped Trump would say something during the event “to unite the country, to get everyone on the table together.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

When Republicans turn on Trump it will all happen at once: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Even with the looming threat of impeachment over the Ukraine whistleblower scandal, Republicans are unlikely to kick President Donald Trump to the curb — they have, after all, stood by him after horrific racism, human rights abuses, boasts of sexual assault, and trampling of basic human decency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter flips-flops from denial to approval after reporter tells him president publicly asked Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

A supporter waiting to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday afternoon expressed an intractable contradiction about his hopes for the event.

Trump was scheduled to announce the executive order "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction" during a speech at The Villages, his first large public event since Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry that has consumed his presidency, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest Biden rant ‘makes it harder for supporters to defend him’: Conservative writer

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Washington Examiner writer Philip Klein has penned a scathing new column taking President Donald Trump to task for his latest rant in which he encouraged both Ukraine and China to launch investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the start of his column, Klein argues that Republicans' efforts to make the current impeachment inquiry an indictment of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) were actually bearing fruit -- until Trump pulled the rug out from under them by calling on two foreign powers to investigate his political rival.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image