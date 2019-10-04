Trump talked to China about Biden’s ‘political prospects’ in June – and Elizabeth Warren’s also: Report

It seems President Donald Trump isn’t just afraid of running against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. According to CNN the U.S. President back in June talked about Biden’s “political prospects” with the President of China. But he also discussed Senator Elizabeth Warren’s. Warren is currently fighting Biden for the first-place slot in the Democratic primary and has already won the top rung in several state polls, although Biden is still considered the front-runner.

The transcript of that June 18 conversation was moved to the same top secret secure server as the word-for-word transcript, which has not been publicly released, of Trump’s now infamous extortion call with the President of Ukraine.

CNN does not say just how far Trump went in his discussion with President Xi about Biden or Warren. But given that the call was in June and just one week later Trump would strong-arm the president of Ukraine for dirt on Biden, it seems clear he may have done the same – especially since the transcript was also stowed secretly away.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Trump stunned Americans when he very publicly and very openly asked China to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Experts say doing so is considered illegal and impeachable.

But Trump also stunned officials of the Chinese communist government.

“This is quite chaotic,” one Chinese diplomat told CNN. “We do not want to get in the middle of the US politics.”