Trump tells rally crowd it would be ‘very easy’ to release documents showing he’s lost billions of dollars

President Donald Trump said it would be “very easy” for him to release documents showing he has lost “billions” of dollars during his time as president of the United States.

Trump was defending his conflicts of interests while complaining about the Constitution’s prohibitions of him receiving any emoluments.

“I lose billions being president,” he claimed. “And I don’t care, it’s nice to be rich, I guess, but I lose billions.”

“Emoluments!” he shouted. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“I tell you, it has cost me billions of dollars to be president — it really has. At some point, I am going to have to prove that, and I look forward to doing it. It’s very easy,” Trump said. “It’s very easy.”

Watch: