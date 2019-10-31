Trump told GOP donors that Melania wouldn’t cry for him if he got shot: report

President Donald Trump told attendees at a House Republican fundraising event that he didn’t believe first lady Melania Trump would cry for him if he ever got shot.
According to Politico, Trump praised Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) for being “tough” during the event and recalled visiting him in the hospital after he got shot by a crazed gunman during a softball practice in 2017.
Trump also talked about Scalise’s wife, whom he said “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day.”
The president then added that, “I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t.”
The president also took an opportunity to take a shot against his own former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who is reportedly eyeing running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.
“Who is gonna win Alabama?” Trump asked. “Don’t tell me Sessions.”
Trump regularly railed against Sessions for being “weak” and “beleaguered” after he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
