Trump told Rick Perry to ‘visit with Rudy’ when he asked why he called off meetings with Ukraine’s president: report

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Energy Secretary Rick Perry was ordered by President Donald Trump to get in touch with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about “corruption” in Ukraine — at the same time that he and Giuliani were attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking to the Journal, Perry denied knowing anything about Trump going after Biden specifically, but said the Trump told him he was not “comfortable” that the Ukrainians had “straightened up their act” — an apparent reference to Trump’s belief that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election for Hillary Clinton.

When Perry asked why no meetings with Zelensky were being scheduled, Trump told him to “Visit with Rudy.”

In recent weeks, Trump has tried to throw Perry under the bus, blaming him for the Ukraine call that has now sparked an impeachment inquiry in the House. Perry is expected to resign from the administration in November.