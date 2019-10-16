Quantcast
Trump told Rick Perry to ‘visit with Rudy’ when he asked why he called off meetings with Ukraine’s president: report

1 min ago

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Energy Secretary Rick Perry was ordered by President Donald Trump to get in touch with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about “corruption” in Ukraine — at the same time that he and Giuliani were attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking to the Journal, Perry denied knowing anything about Trump going after Biden specifically, but said the Trump told him he was not “comfortable” that the Ukrainians had “straightened up their act” — an apparent reference to Trump’s belief that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election for Hillary Clinton.

When Perry asked why no meetings with Zelensky were being scheduled, Trump told him to “Visit with Rudy.”

In recent weeks, Trump has tried to throw Perry under the bus, blaming him for the Ukraine call that has now sparked an impeachment inquiry in the House. Perry is expected to resign from the administration in November.

Sondland was going to testify Trump gave the impression they should coordinate with Giuliani on Ukraine: report

5 mins ago

October 16, 2019

European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland is slated to give testimony Thursday to the House committees on President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

Sondland was slated to tell investigators that Trump gave him the impression that he and two other officials should coordinate with the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, The New York Times said in an explosive report Wednesday.

"That command effectively created a foreign policy back channel that cut the State Department and National Security Council out of deliberations involving a pivotal ally against Russia," The Times reported.

Trump’s lawyers are trying to tell Appeals Court they actually won the taxes lawsuit — but are still appealing

29 mins ago

October 16, 2019

President Donald Trump's lawyers sent out a bizarre letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, making the case that they actually won their case to keep the president's taxes a secret. It's an odd take given that they're filing for an appeal.

Oct. 7, a federal judge dismissed Trump's efforts in a 75-page opinion calling the White House claim "extraordinary."

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero explained that no occupant of the White House enjoys "absolute immunity from criminal process of any kind." Such a position "would constitute an overreach of executive power."

Nate Silver claps back at right-wing pollster for accusing him of fraud

53 mins ago

October 16, 2019

One of the worst-performing national pollsters in the 2018 election cycle was Rasmussen Reports, a right-leaning outfit that is consistently the only one to show President Donald Trump with a net positive approval rating. In 2018, Rasmussen showed Republicans leading the generic congressional ballot by 1 point — but Democrats won the popular vote by 8.4 points.

Nonetheless, Rasmussen is proud of its methodology and particularly irritated when polling analyst and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver points out their inaccuracy. Over the past two weeks, they have twice accused him of "fraud" and characterized his analyses as "corrupt."

