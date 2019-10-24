Quantcast
Trump trade advisor says Americans ‘don’t have a right to know’ if administration tied China policy to getting dirt on Biden

1 min ago

It is a stunning confrontation, Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.

“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.

“I think the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations,” Sciutto responded.

Navarro tried to deflect by decrying “too many stories reported based on anonymous sources,” despite the fact that President trump freely admitted he was engaged in an extortion scheme.

“I’m asking you a direct question,” Sciutto continued. “Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?”

Navarro refused to answer the simple and direct question that, despite his false claim, Americans absolutely do have the right to know.

“It’s not an appropriate question in my judgment,” he claimed, falsely, repeatedly raising his hands as if to say “stop.”

“Asked and answered,” Navarro concluded.

Watch:

Professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist David Rothkopf offered this response to Navarro’s remarks:

