Trump tried to launch #StopTheCoup on Twitter and it blew up hilariously in his face

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter with a simple attempt to promote the hashtag #StopTheCoup but didn’t get many backers.

But he did get a lot of derision and explanations about what a “coup” really is — along with inspiring the hashtag: #ThePresidentIsACrybaby.

As one commenter noted, “Holding the president* accountable for his actions isn’t a coup… it’s their job. ”

That was the general response, see below:

You’re going to be tried for #CrimesAgainstHumanity in the Hague for facilitating the #EthnicCleansing of our allies, the Kurds. Impeachment is the least of your worries.@statedept @senateGOP @SenatorRomney @WhiteHouse — James Marchand (@MarchandMusic) October 19, 2019

#ThePresidentIsACrybaby also a liar, a racist, a rapist sexual predator, insane, treasonous, stupid, hateful, petty, delusional, insecure, ugly, genocidal, a #nazi fascist, a business failure, a crook & all around terrible person. Being a crybaby, kind of minor flaw by comparison — Stephen Sipila (@StephenSipila) October 19, 2019

I’ve Seen Alot Of Whiny Little Bitches In My Life But This Clown Tops Them All!!! #ThePresidentIsACrybaby pic.twitter.com/55xMQAumAv — DEMOCRACY NEWS (@BrotherMiguel2) October 19, 2019

A coup is a military takeover, not a system of checks and balances meant to stop a corrupt President. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 19, 2019

#ThePresidentIsACrybaby a bitch and a fraud too — TrillSouth (@TrillSouth) October 19, 2019

You really have no idea how the Constitution works. — Nathan Brimmer (@NathanBrimmer) October 19, 2019

Donald Trump’s day so far: – Trump tweets #StopTheCoup

– Yeah that’s what we’re trying to do, assclown

– #ThePresidentIsACrybaby is trending because he is one

– If Trump hates life now, wait til he gets to solitary confinement

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 11am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 19, 2019

#StopTheCoup is trending nationally. But, not for the reason you hoped, Spanky. Impeachment is very legal and very cool. It’s the one legal remedy that your consigliere Attorney General cannot circumvent. At least, not without being prosecuted himself. #RememberJohnMitchell — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) October 19, 2019

Actually, there is a coup going on, only it’s not coming from outside the Trump administration, but as in all horror stories, it’s coming from within, led by Trump & his lackeys & henchmen, like Bill Barr, Nick Mulvaney, & Rudy Guiliani, who are shredding the Constitution. — richard j. brenner (@rjb14) October 19, 2019

David Duke has more trending on Twitter than #stopthecoup – that should tell you something right there about the Trumpsters! — IndependentVoters (@IndependentVo12) October 19, 2019

We’re trying to Stop theCoup that was perpetrated on the Country by the Russian plant #PutinsPuppet to steal the White House. #ImpeachTrump — Mike C#TheResistance (@DJMIKE49) October 19, 2019

I would hate to hurt the feelings of a spray tanned draft dodging sexual assaulter like trump with helping to get a # trending like #ThePresidentIsACrybaby. Perish the thought. — Sweaty Ass trump (@SweatyAsstrump) October 19, 2019

That’s why you need to be removed from office before you steal the 2020 election with foreign help. — Demosthenes (@Demosthenes561) October 19, 2019