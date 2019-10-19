Quantcast
Trump tried to launch #StopTheCoup on Twitter and it blew up hilariously in his face

1 hour ago

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter with a simple attempt to promote the hashtag #StopTheCoup but didn’t get many backers.

But he did get a lot of derision and explanations about what a “coup” really is — along with inspiring the hashtag: #ThePresidentIsACrybaby.

As one commenter noted, “Holding the president* accountable for his actions isn’t a coup… it’s their job. ”

That was the general response, see below:

