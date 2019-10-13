Quantcast
Trump tweets the same thing about trade in China he said about Mexico 4 months ago — it was false then

Published

2 hours ago

on

On June 8, 2019, President Donald Trump tweeted, in all capital letters, that “Mexico was now purchasing large quantities of U.S. agricultural” product, but Mexico claimed it had no idea what he was talking about. Sunday, Trump tweeted the exact same phrase, talking about China.

As CNBC reporter Carl Quintanilla pointed out, Trump announced with gusto:

“MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!”

At the time, there was no indication Trump was telling the truth, and Mexico denied it.

“There is no agreement of any kind,” said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at a news conference. “It is an immigration agreement. There’s no commercial (element) in this document.”

Four months later, Trump nearly copied and pasted the same tweet and changed the country from Mexico to China.

“CHINA HAS ALREADY BEGUN AGRICULTURAL PURCHASES FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS & RANCHERS!” Trump tweeted, also in all capital letters.

China has yet to respond to whether or not the claim is true.

