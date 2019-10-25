Trump uncorks bizarre defense of Rudy Giuliani: ‘He looks for corruption wherever he goes’

President Donald Trump on Friday offered a strange defense of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is facing potential legal jeopardy for his work in helping the president push the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.

While taking questions from reporters about a reported criminal investigation being opened up against his personal attorney, Trump praised Giuliani for his past work as a prosecutor.

“Rudy is a great gentleman, he’s a great crime fighter,” the president said. “He looks for corruption wherever he goes!”

Giuliani has been facing scrutiny ever since his two henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested earlier this month on campaign finance fraud charges. Giuliani admitted earlier this month that he has received an estimated $500,000 from a company set up by Parnas called Fraud Guarantee, which contracted him to “consult on… technologies and provide legal advice on regulatory issues,” according to a report from Reuters.

Watch the video below.

President Trump on Rudy Giuliani: "He looks for corruption wherever he goes." pic.twitter.com/tHTweCGLox — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 25, 2019