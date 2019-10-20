Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump unravels over Ukraine call in extensive thread– then blames Democrats

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump continued to unravel over the call he had with Ukraine on July 25.

“This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call and read this fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear what Trump is saying about the “transcript,” as a transcript of his Ukraine call was never released, instead it was a summary and notes from the call, according to the White House page.

Congress was told there was no transcript or recording of the call, though in his tweet, Trump referenced a transcript, which Mick Mulvaney also did on Thursday.

After Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) accidentally read a satirical version of the Trump call, the president has said that Schiff should be impeached.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at Pelosi for going to Jordan to fix his Syria flub

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted his anger about Speaker Nancey Pelosi (D-CA) taking a delegation of leaders to Jordan to meet with those working on Syria.

"Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1186016354572353536

Vice President Mike Pence went to Turkey last week to attempt to negotiate a ceasefire, but what he ended up with was 120-hour freeze on bombing Kurds.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hillary Clinton posts fake letter from JFK to mock Trump’s absurd one to Turkey

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken up a new hobby of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The grandmother of three excelled in her sarcasm and stepped up her shade Sunday afternoon by releasing a fake letter from Former President John F. Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Read the fake letter and see the tweet below:

Dear Premier Khrushchev,

Don't be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say 'Yay! Khrushchev! You're the best!' But if you don't everybody will be like 'what an assh*le' and call your garbage country 'The Soviet Bunion.'

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I’d be open to it’: Trump voters warming up to impeachment as president’s Ukraine story unravels

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

In one of the pieces that both the Washington Post and the New York Times are famous for, a visit to talk to Donald Trump voters outside the Beltway about how they feel about the president three years after the election reveals cracks in his support as more information becomes available about his Ukraine phone call that precipitated an impeachment inquiry.

According to the Post's report, they ventured out to Staten Island, or specifically: "New York’s 11th Congressional District, a swath of the country as good a place as any to gauge how a defining moment in American democracy is playing out."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image