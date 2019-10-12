Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines to hate group that impeachment is a ‘very ugly’ word: ‘I can’t even believe it’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at the impeachment inquiry during a speech before a designated hate group on Saturday.

Trump spoke at the Values Voters Summit in Washington, DC after spending the day at Trump National Golf Course.

The summit is hosted by the Family Research Council, which is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“And now it is the outrageous impeachment,” Trump said. “Impeachment. I never thought I would see or hear that word in regard to me, impeachment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump described impeachment as “a very ugly word.”

“It means horrible, horrible crimes and things. I can’t even believe it,” he argued.

Less than 20 minutes later, Trump had changed his tune about not expecting to hear impeachment in regards to his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I came in and in the first couple of days they said, by the way — I had a couple of other things going too — including the fact that a couple of minutes after I was sworn in, The Washington Post wrote a story that the impeachment starts right now,” Trump said. “Right after I got sworn in, I took the oath of office and they did that story — literally a very few minutes after I was sworn in — that the road to impeachment starts right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.

"Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me," Trump said.

"They say I'm a disrupter -- let me disrupt!" Trump declared.

The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America's NATO allies.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.

The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York -- the same office he once led.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden's family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

Continue Reading
 
 