Trump whines to hate group that impeachment is a ‘very ugly’ word: ‘I can’t even believe it’

President Donald Trump lashed out at the impeachment inquiry during a speech before a designated hate group on Saturday.

Trump spoke at the Values Voters Summit in Washington, DC after spending the day at Trump National Golf Course.

The summit is hosted by the Family Research Council, which is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“And now it is the outrageous impeachment,” Trump said. “Impeachment. I never thought I would see or hear that word in regard to me, impeachment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump described impeachment as “a very ugly word.”

“It means horrible, horrible crimes and things. I can’t even believe it,” he argued.

Less than 20 minutes later, Trump had changed his tune about not expecting to hear impeachment in regards to his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I came in and in the first couple of days they said, by the way — I had a couple of other things going too — including the fact that a couple of minutes after I was sworn in, The Washington Post wrote a story that the impeachment starts right now,” Trump said. “Right after I got sworn in, I took the oath of office and they did that story — literally a very few minutes after I was sworn in — that the road to impeachment starts right now.”