Trump will refuse to leave office even if he loses ‘in a landslide’: HBO’s Bill Maher

Published

2 hours ago

on

A conversation with former President Barack Obama official Susan Rice on election security in the 2020 election on HBO’s “Real Time” took a turn when host Bill Maher predicted Donald Trump will refuse to step down if he loses.

After Rice said she worried about election officials in some conservative-leaning states disenfranchising voters, Maher said it might not matter because Trump would dismiss the election results if he loses.

“I’ve been saying for a very long time now that I don’t think he’s leaving, the HBO host began. “I mean, he’s wasn’t going to leave the first time. It’s all about it’s rigged, he could lose by a landslide in 2020 and I still think he would say it’s rigged, fake news, deep state. I just think you’re going to get him out of there.”

“Bill, if he left office, what would you talk about in your monologue?” guest Neil deGrasse Tyson quipped.

“What did I talk about the 23 years on TV before he came along, Mr. Scientist?” Maher shot back.

Watch below:

Continue Reading

Bill Barr’s prosecutor pursues expansion of probe to discredit Russia investigation: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

On Saturday, NBC News reported that John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate right-wing allegations of misconduct in the Russia investigation, plans to interview a number of prominent members of the intelligence community. On his list is former CIA director John Brennan, a common bogeyman of President Donald Trump and his allies due to his on-air criticism of the president.

Durham's investigation has been touted by the right for months as Trump's chance to root out supposed evil actors in the "Deep State" responsible for opening the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia in the first place.

Continue Reading

GOP lawmakers openly revolting against Trump’s ‘indefensible’ decision to hold G7 at his golf resort

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

Already reeling from criticism from within his own party for withdrawing U.S. troops in Syria setting off the slaughter of Kurds by invaders from Turkey, Donald Trump is now being openly condemned by GOP lawmakers over his decision to hold next year's G7 conference at one of his golf resorts.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Republicans are openly complaining that the president's decision is putting them on the spot when asked to defend the president's blatant play to personally profit from the annual get-together.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

America is being held hostage by a bloody madman — and he’s in the White House

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

These are the most frightening words Trump has uttered since becoming president:

“Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart.”

He said this at a campaign rally, naturally. In Texas, naturally. He tossed out the remark like just another chunk of red meat, so we can assume he meant what he said, because that’s when Trump tells us who he is, when he’s standing before an adoring crowd and he goes “off script.”

Trump’s entire presidency has been “off script,” but it’s telling when his excursions into the la-la land of his mind are this specific. He was speaking of the Kurds and the Turks, who have been engaged in bloody battles along the border between Syria and Turkey ever since Trump effectively gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to invade Syria on Oct. 5. Kurdish forces have already lost as many as 11,000 since they began fighting ISIS alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Now hundreds more have died, and thousands may yet lose their lives. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and are refugees. It’s a bloody disaster that Trump refers to as a fight between children on a playground.

Continue Reading
 
 
