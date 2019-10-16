Trump’s ‘adolescent’ letter to Turkey stuns ex-White House adviser: ‘It is unprecedented’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” David Gergen, a former White House adviser to four presidents, was astonished by President Donald Trump’s letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warning him “don’t be a fool.”
“I don’t want to laugh about it because it’s — this is a letter that was actually sent, at least, he says it was,” said host Erin Burnett. “Have you ever seen anything like this?”
“Well, Erin, many presidents write tough letters, nasty letters, angry letters, frustrated letters. The normal presidents then put them in a jar in a file called ‘burn before sending,'” said Gergen. “This had such an adolescent quality to it when I read it, I immediately called my researcher, and I said, see if this is fake.”
“I can’t believe the White House sent this out, because it is unprecedented, to the best of my knowledge, and it makes it tougher to work with Turkey, which is a member of NATO, and we need to figure out ways to get this stopped, hopefully short of much more violence,” said Gergen.
Democratic senator burns Trump’s ‘belligerent’ behavior: ‘Something I have never seen in my 27 years in Congress’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) laid into President Donald Trump's behavior during his Syria meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
"You were there, you were inside the White House for that meeting," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What unfolded exactly?"
"Well, the president came in and he was in a belligerent state from the beginning," said Menendez. "He smacked down a whole bunch of papers on the table and said, you all asked for this meeting, I reluctantly agreed to it. No one had asked for the meeting. Speaker Pelosi said, Mr. President, we didn't ask for a meeting, we asked for a briefing to understand the consequences of your actions. He said, Well, then let's end the meeting. She said, while I'm here, it's my duty as the speaker to tell you that the House has just passed, I think 362, I forget exactly the number, a resolution opposing your decision and calling upon a strategy for ISIS. He just went on and said that's a political hit job and it went downwards from there."
CNN
‘Ignorance at the highest level’: Intel Democrat slams Trump for bizarre letter to Turkish president
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, ripped President Donald Trump for his juvenile letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.
"The White House just released the text of the less letter that the president sent to Erdo?an of Turkey, among other things, saying in the aftermath of the earlier decision by the U.S. to pull out troops, saying 'Don't be a tough guy, don't be a fool,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What is your reaction to that?"
"You know, I'll be honest, I saw this online first. I got a copy of the letter," said Quigley. "I actually thought it was a prank, a joke. It couldn't possibly come from the Oval Office. It sounded all of the world like the president of the United States, in some sort of momentary lapse, just dictated angrily whatever was on the top of his head. These are extraordinarily serious issues. And an extraordinarily dangerous part of the world."