Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Nancy Pelosi with a photo backfired spectacularly

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

When Democratic leaders left a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, they told reporters that he had gone on an insulting “diatribe,” lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in what she described as a “meltdown.” She later added that she was concerned with his “health” and said that Trump had been set off by her arguing that his actions embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump clearly didn’t like how Democrats were portraying the meeting, and after some meager pushback from his allies against Pelosi’s narrative, he tweeted out a picture in an attempt to turn the tables:

White House Press Secretary Stepanie Grisham — who hasn’t held a single televised press briefing since taking the job — commented on the photo, implying that it showed Pelosi out of control:

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an odd interpretation. Pelosi is clearly standing up to the president, literally, but she doesn’t look out of control in the photo. Trump, meanwhile, has an expression on his face that seems to be either confusion or anger. And, as many pointed out on Twitter, three of the men to Trump’s right appear to be looking down in embarrassment or frustration — though, admittedly, discerning emotions from a single photo isn’t reliable.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as an attempt to humiliate Pelosi, the picture seemed to fail completely. In fact, as journalist Yashar Ali noted, it seemed to do the exact opposite:

ADVERTISEMENT

And Pelosi herself embraced the image:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter Jane Mayer noted that it also revealed the dearth of female leadership on the GOP’s side:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US military had to bomb our own base in Syria because of Trump’s mistakes — and one Republican is furious

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw in Syria in less than 24 hours put American troops at risk as they were being fired on by Turkey. However, according to the Wall Street Journal , the military was also forced to bomb our own military base.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been critical of Trump's decisions in the past months, pointed out the factoid in a tweet Wednesday evening, asking, "Is this the America you grew up believing in?"

https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger/status/1184650759377473536

"On Wednesday, the U.S. military said two F-15E jet fighters carried out an airstrike to destroy an ammunition-storage facility, latrines, tents and other parts of the Syria headquarters of the American campaign to destroy Islamic State after pulling its forces from the base," reported The Journal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow outlines how Giuliani and his arrested pals seem to be leading back to a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow detailed the way that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his two recently-arrested business associates are now linked to an oligarch in Ukraine.

In an NBC News report earlier Wednesday, it was revealed that Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were doing work with oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

The report revealed that Firtash was involved in getting partners for an oil and gas company while also helping with the effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump accused of working to ‘obstruct his own impeachment’ by congressional attorneys: report

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that lawyers working for the House of Representatives issued a blistering court filing accusing President Donald Trump, among other things, of trying to use the power of his office to "obstruct his own impeachment."

The filing, part of the House Judiciary Committee's attempt to seek testimony from ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn, cites the White House's repeated efforts to block current and former Trump administration officials from testifying — and even some allies of Trump who have never held any position in his government.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image