Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s attempt to unskew impeachment polls just hilariously backfired

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump for the past week has frantically tried to convince his supporters that support for his impeachment is still low — despite the fact that multiple reputable pollsters have found support for impeaching the president has increased dramatically.

According to the polling average as calculated by FiveThirtyEight, an estimated 50.3 percent of Americans now support impeachment, while 43.8 percent oppose impeachment. This is a stark contrast from just one month ago when support for impeachment was at only 40 percent, while opposition was at 51 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump documents, Trump has responded to this by trying to “unskew” the polls by re-weighting them with different partisan leans.

In particular, Bump takes apart Trump allies’ attempt to accuse Fox News’ latest poll of oversampling Democrats, despite the fact that a careful analysis of partisan breakdowns shows the poll weighted partisan representation properly.

“Most independents typically vote with one party or the other,” Bump explains. “Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents make up 49 percent of the population — about where the Fox News poll had them.”

The coup de grâce for Trump’s impeachment polling debacle, however, came on Tuesday morning when the man who at one time was the president’s favorite pollster found support for impeachment hitting new highs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmussen Reports founder Scott Rasmussen revealed that a new poll that he has conducted with HarrisX shows that 50 percent of Americans now support impeachment, while just 38 percent say they’re opposed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Every word is a lie’: Pompeo gets shredded for extremely misleading claims about Trump’s policy in Syria

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced furious backlash for his defense of President Donald Trump's policy toward Syria.

The State Department tweeted out an interview Pompeo conducted with Nashville's WZTV-TV, where the secretary insisted the U.S. was "leading from the front" and building coalitions to handle Syria and other foreign policy challenges.

.@SecPompeo: We’re leading from the front, to build out coalitions that can effectively deal with some of the most difficult challenges facing the world today – and most importantly, the most difficult challenges that present risk to the American people. https://t.co/Dd6gGPs6hz pic.twitter.com/RTy2NPMZqF

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

State Dept official testifying on Capitol Hill has warned for months about Giuliani’s ‘disinformation’ campaign: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Ukraine policy who is testifying on Capitol Hill as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, has reportedly been warning colleagues about Rudy Giuliani running a "disinformation" campaign since this past March.

The New York Times reports that Kent for several months has "raised concerns to colleagues early... about the pressure being directed at Ukraine by Mr. Trump and his private lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pursue investigations into Mr. Trump’s political rivals."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Retired general tells Fox News: ‘We’ve already lost our reputation — we have abandoned an ally’

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

A recently retired general lamented to Fox News this week that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has already damaged U.S. national interests by abandoning the Kurds.

"The deed has been done," retired Army Major General Malcolm Frost explained to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. "So what's happening is we've already lost our reputation. We have abandoned an ally, and thirdly, those ISIS prisoners are going to escape."

Read Griffin's tweets below.

U.S. military is in the process of withdrawing nearly all of the 1000 or so US troops that helped stabilize northern Syria. A US military spokesman says it has pulled out of Manbij, Syria - to make way for Russian-backed Syrian forces who have taken over the abandoned U.S. base.

Continue Reading
 
 