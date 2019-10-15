Trump’s attempt to unskew impeachment polls just hilariously backfired

President Donald Trump for the past week has frantically tried to convince his supporters that support for his impeachment is still low — despite the fact that multiple reputable pollsters have found support for impeaching the president has increased dramatically.

According to the polling average as calculated by FiveThirtyEight, an estimated 50.3 percent of Americans now support impeachment, while 43.8 percent oppose impeachment. This is a stark contrast from just one month ago when support for impeachment was at only 40 percent, while opposition was at 51 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump documents, Trump has responded to this by trying to “unskew” the polls by re-weighting them with different partisan leans.

In particular, Bump takes apart Trump allies’ attempt to accuse Fox News’ latest poll of oversampling Democrats, despite the fact that a careful analysis of partisan breakdowns shows the poll weighted partisan representation properly.

“Most independents typically vote with one party or the other,” Bump explains. “Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents make up 49 percent of the population — about where the Fox News poll had them.”

The coup de grâce for Trump’s impeachment polling debacle, however, came on Tuesday morning when the man who at one time was the president’s favorite pollster found support for impeachment hitting new highs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmussen Reports founder Scott Rasmussen revealed that a new poll that he has conducted with HarrisX shows that 50 percent of Americans now support impeachment, while just 38 percent say they’re opposed.

Weekly Update: 50% Favor #Impeachment And Removal of @realDonaldTrump… 38% Oppose… Support Up 2 pts from a week ago, up 4 from two weeks ago, up 6 from three weeks ago… Very Partisan… 84% of Democrats Favor, 75% of Republicans oppose https://t.co/GAycJwjPME pic.twitter.com/AWuj1sTUmX — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 15, 2019