Trump’s EU ambassador serves up devastating testimony as he spills the beans about Giuliani and Ukraine
President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the European Union is testifying behind closed door to congressional impeachment investigators and has just delivered a devastating indictment of the president. Ambassador Gordon Sondland says President Trump ordered him to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine.
“He directed those of us present at the meeting to talk to Mr. Giuliani, his personal attorney, about his concerns,” Ambassador Sondland said, according to The Washington Post. “It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing the president’s mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani.”
Sondland added that it was not “until much later that Mr. Giuliani’s agenda might have also included an effort to prompt the Ukrainians to investigate Vice President Biden or his son or to involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.”
Vice News’ Cameron Joseph adds that “Sondland, in prepared opening statement, says Trump directed him, Volker and Perry to work with Giuliani on Ukraine corruption in late May.” Volker is former United States special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Perry is Trump’s Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
CNN adds, from Sondland’s prepared remarks that he “will testify that Trump put on hold effort to strengthen relations with Ukraine until top US officials were in contact with Giuliani, who had been pursuing investigation into the Bidens and 2016 elections.”
But one expert is poking holes in Sondland’s claims of innocence.
Matthew Miller, a former Dept. of Justice top spokesperson:
About Sondland's claim that he didn't realize on May 23 that what Giuliani and Trump were really after was a Ukraine investigation into Biden…the NYT had reported that's what Giuliani wanted on May 9. It was a big story! https://t.co/2YkROA2XcZ
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 17, 2019
Fox guest John Yoo claims founding father wouldn't want Trump impeached before an election — and gets hilariously mocked
John Yoo, a former Dept.of Justice lawyer who wrote the now-infamous flawed memos President George W. Bush used to support the use of torture, including waterboarding – which is a war crime – is out with another flawed “legal” theory. Yoo says President Donald Trump should not be impeached before an election, claiming the founding fathers would have opposed such action.
“I’m glad they’re reading the Constitution and citing the Framers for once but they’ve got it exactly backwards,” Yoo, getting it exactly backwards, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.
EU ambassador Sondland criticized Trump over Ukraine efforts: ‘Inviting a foreign government to interfere US election would be wrong’
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will tell Congress that he criticized President Donald Trump over his efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival.
The Trump megadonor-turned-diplomat appeared Thursday before three House committees to discuss his role in a White House scheme to enlist a foreign government to dig up campaign dirt against Joe Biden as Ukraine awaited congressionally approved military aid.
According to his prepared statement, Sondland will tell lawmakers that Ukraine was expected to announce "anti-corruption" investigations against the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden as a "one of the pre-conditions for securing a White House meeting" for its president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Giuliani’s Ukraine henchman once held a gun to man’s head and threatened to kill him if he told police: report
Lev Parnas, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's henchmen who tried to help him pressure the Ukrainian government, has a long history of making death threats and associating with fraudsters, according to a new report from Politico.
According to Politico, a restraining order filed by a man who was once Parnas's landlord back in 2008 claimed that Parnas threatened to kill him after he asked him to vacate the apartment that he was renting.
"If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever," Parnas told the man, according to the complaint.