Bombshell testimony from Trump’s former Russia czar implicated Rudy Giuliani for shadow foreign policy: report

2 hours ago

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that during her 10-hour closed-door testimony to the House, President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill described how Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani ran a “shadow foreign policy” in the Ukraine, end-running proper channels and longtime diplomats in order to try to force their government to take actions that personally benefit the president.

“In a closed-door session that lasted roughly 10 hours, Hill told lawmakers that she confronted Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, about Giuliani’s activities which, she explained, were not coordinated with the officials responsible for carrying out U.S. foreign policy,” reported Karoun Demirjian, Shane Harris, and Rachael Bade.

The revelations are damning for Trump and for Giuliani, who is currently under a federal criminal investigation by prosecutors in New York.


‘Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump’: Ambassador Sherman says the Kremlin must have kompromat

3 mins ago

October 14, 2019

Former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman concluded on Monday that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin must have "something" on President Donald Trump.

"The latest reporting from The New York Times indicates that the thousands of troops that we have there, that the president moved, are now trapped. They don’t have an actual way out since Turkey has cut off the roads and the exit routes that they might use and so now there is the question of will there be an airlift? How will we get the U.S. troops out?" MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell asked.

"We haven’t had to get troops out like this since the fall of Saigon," Sherman replied. "This is going to be very, very difficult."

Mick Mulvaney implicated by Trump official who testified before Congress on Monday: report

29 mins ago

October 14, 2019

Acting White House chief of staff MicK Mulvaney was implicated by a former top National Security Council official during nine-hours of congressional testimony, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The newspaper reported, "In her testimony, she detailed a July 10 meeting she attended with senior Ukrainian officials, then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, and other U.S. officials in which the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, raised the issue of the investigations, the people said."

Conservative pundit blasts Mattis for not speaking candidly about Trump: He ‘is not a moral hero — he is enabling the criminal to escape’

46 mins ago

October 14, 2019

When former Defense Secretary James Mattis announced his resignation in December 2018, many Never Trump conservatives lamented the departure of someone they saw as a voice of reason and sanity in the Trump Administration. Those Never Trumpers were anxious to hear what a post-White House Mattis had to say in an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd that aired on “Meet the Press” Sunday. But conservative Washington Post writer and Trump critic Jennifer Rubin, in her October 14 column, stresses that she wishes Mattis were speaking more “candidly” and frankly about his time in the White House and President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

