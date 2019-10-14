Bombshell testimony from Trump’s former Russia czar implicated Rudy Giuliani for shadow foreign policy: report

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that during her 10-hour closed-door testimony to the House, President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill described how Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani ran a “shadow foreign policy” in the Ukraine, end-running proper channels and longtime diplomats in order to try to force their government to take actions that personally benefit the president.

“In a closed-door session that lasted roughly 10 hours, Hill told lawmakers that she confronted Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, about Giuliani’s activities which, she explained, were not coordinated with the officials responsible for carrying out U.S. foreign policy,” reported Karoun Demirjian, Shane Harris, and Rachael Bade.

The revelations are damning for Trump and for Giuliani, who is currently under a federal criminal investigation by prosecutors in New York.