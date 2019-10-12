Trump’s legal appeal to keep his finances hidden could be heard by Merrick Garland

President Donald Trump was dealt a stinging blow when the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 he cannot block Congress from subpoenaing his financial records, with the lone dissenter being a judge he appointed.

The president may well appeal that decision, and one way to do that would be to request an “en banc” rehearing where the entire D.C. Circuit reviews the case. But as MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson and former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner discussed on Saturday, one of the judges who would then hear the case is a familiar name: Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee who was denied a hearing by Senate Republicans so Trump could fill it with an extreme-right replacement.

“It could still take some time depending how the appellate court handles this,” said Kirschner.

“A noteworthy name at the top of that court. Isn’t there?” Gibson pressed him. “Merrick Garland.”

“Yes,” said Kirschner. “You know what? He was done wrong … He also is renowned for being a fair, circumspect, thoughtful jurist, and I have every confidence that he will divorce all of his experience, some might say his mistreatment from his mind. He’ll saw the legal wood in front of him and decide the issue based only on the merits of the arguments.”

Watch below: