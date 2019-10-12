Trump’s legal appeal to keep his finances hidden could be heard by Merrick Garland
President Donald Trump was dealt a stinging blow when the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 he cannot block Congress from subpoenaing his financial records, with the lone dissenter being a judge he appointed.
The president may well appeal that decision, and one way to do that would be to request an “en banc” rehearing where the entire D.C. Circuit reviews the case. But as MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson and former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner discussed on Saturday, one of the judges who would then hear the case is a familiar name: Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court nominee who was denied a hearing by Senate Republicans so Trump could fill it with an extreme-right replacement.
“It could still take some time depending how the appellate court handles this,” said Kirschner.
“A noteworthy name at the top of that court. Isn’t there?” Gibson pressed him. “Merrick Garland.”
“Yes,” said Kirschner. “You know what? He was done wrong … He also is renowned for being a fair, circumspect, thoughtful jurist, and I have every confidence that he will divorce all of his experience, some might say his mistreatment from his mind. He’ll saw the legal wood in front of him and decide the issue based only on the merits of the arguments.”
Watch below:
Pence is frantically running away from Trump on Ukraine: ‘Everyone is trying to get off the Titanic’
Vice President Mike Pence is "trying to save himself" in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration illegally soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election, an MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.
"I want to take a look at another character in this Ukraine controversy, and that being the vice president. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard repeatedly pressed Pence on whether he knew about a link between the interest in investigating the Bidens and then that aid being held up for Ukraine," MSNBC anchor Alex Witt said.
The clip showed Pence repeatedly dodging the question.
How the ‘Citizens United’ decision paved the way for Giuliani’s pals to buy influence in America
As I pointed out last week, the most powerful intervention in US politics allowing foreign influence in US elections, which contributed to Trump’s victory in 2016, was the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010) decision. Like Michaelangelo’s God creating Adam with a pointing finger, SCOTUS created out of thin air a doctrine the corporations are persons. They added to this ridiculous conclusion their previous creatio ex nihilo, the terminally stupid argument that money is speech and so money in politics can’t be regulated. The result is that corporations can now donate on their own to Super-Pacs. Since corporations are often opaque as to ownership and since foreigners can be prominent on their boards, SCOTUS has allowed foreigners to donate to and influence US elections