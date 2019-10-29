Trump’s ‘most favorable witness’ now being eyed for a perjury referral: report

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland has been seen as President Donald Trump’s “most favorable witness” so far in the House impeachment inquiry, even though he delivered some significantly damning information to investigators.
Now, however, it looks like the witness who delivered testimony that painted the president in a better light than other witnesses could be facing legal problems of his own.
Politico reports that Sondland has now been contradicted by both ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who have both testified that Sondland knew more about the president’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden than he let on.
“Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury,” Rep. Julian Castro (D-TX) earlier this week.
New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman tells Politico that the perjury case against Sondland might actually be easier to prosecute than other such cases due to the specificity of the discrepancies between his testimony and those of Vindman and Taylor.
“It sounds like Vindman’s specific recollection of events, especially including his direct confrontation with Sondland, had multiple witnesses, and is backed up by his reporting it to the National Security Council’s Legal Adviser,” Goodman explains.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.