Trump’s ‘most favorable witness’ now being eyed for a perjury referral: report

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland has been seen as President Donald Trump’s “most favorable witness” so far in the House impeachment inquiry, even though he delivered some significantly damning information to investigators.

Now, however, it looks like the witness who delivered testimony that painted the president in a better light than other witnesses could be facing legal problems of his own.

Politico reports that Sondland has now been contradicted by both ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who have both testified that Sondland knew more about the president’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden than he let on.

“Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury,” Rep. Julian Castro (D-TX) earlier this week.

New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman tells Politico that the perjury case against Sondland might actually be easier to prosecute than other such cases due to the specificity of the discrepancies between his testimony and those of Vindman and Taylor.

“It sounds like Vindman’s specific recollection of events, especially including his direct confrontation with Sondland, had multiple witnesses, and is backed up by his reporting it to the National Security Council’s Legal Adviser,” Goodman explains.