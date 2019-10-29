Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘most favorable witness’ now being eyed for a perjury referral: report

Published

1 min ago

on

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland has been seen as President Donald Trump’s “most favorable witness” so far in the House impeachment inquiry, even though he delivered some significantly damning information to investigators.

Now, however, it looks like the witness who delivered testimony that painted the president in a better light than other witnesses could be facing legal problems of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reports that Sondland has now been contradicted by both ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who have both testified that Sondland knew more about the president’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden than he let on.

“Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury,” Rep. Julian Castro (D-TX) earlier this week.

New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman tells Politico that the perjury case against Sondland might actually be easier to prosecute than other such cases due to the specificity of the discrepancies between his testimony and those of Vindman and Taylor.

“It sounds like Vindman’s specific recollection of events, especially including his direct confrontation with Sondland, had multiple witnesses, and is backed up by his reporting it to the National Security Council’s Legal Adviser,” Goodman explains.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Dem Sen. Kaye Hagan died from a virus she contracted by a tick bite

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Former Sen. Kaye Hagan (D-NC) died at age 66 this week after a long bout with an illness she contracted after being bitten by a tick.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Hagan passed away after she spent the last three years suffering from a disease caused by the tick-borne Powassan virus.

According to medical experts, this virus resulted in Hagan coming down with encephalitis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as "an inflammation of the brain" that is only rarely seen as life threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the disease can include "confused thinking, seizures, or problems with senses or movement."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Syria is still a bewildering mess — with or without the US

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Time was, conflict in the Middle East was complicated. Trump changed all that.

Given the betrayal of the Kurds as a result of the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops, ISIS prisoners on the loose and an alleged ceasefire with Turkish-funded fighter-bombers and jihadis that’s been shaky at best, one thing’s been clear: The mess in northeastern Syria is all Trump’s fault.

In 2019, maybe. Few, even in his own party, dispute Trump’s incompetence in Syria or in other global hot spots. Whatever the outcome of Trump’s volatile presidency, it’s unlikely he’ll spend his golden years lecturing on foreign policy to rapt audiences at Oxford, Cambridge or Harvard. It’s doubtful the much-ballyhooed (by him) killing of Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi on Oct. 27 in northwestern Syria will help Trump’s standing as a less-than-deft statesman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr faces increasing pressure to recuse himself from Ukraine investigation: ‘He’s the lawyer for the president’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Democrats are redoubling the public pressure on Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from all matters relating to the Ukraine scandal.

"He's the attorney general, supposedly of our country, but it becomes clearer every day he's the lawyer for the President," said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday morning. She has previously called on Barr to resign altogether.

Meanwhile, the ten Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have sent Barr a letter demanding he hand off oversight of the Ukraine investigation, saying that, "Impartial enforcement of the law is essential to give the American public confidence in the Justice Department's work. Your personal connection to these matters creates the appearance of a conflict of interest and gives rise to questions about whether the Department is being used to advance the President's personal interests."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image