Trump EU ambassador’s testimony was loaded with ‘extra-damning’ omissions: NYU Law professor

Ryan Goodman, a professor at New York University School of Law, believes that Trump-appointed European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland’s prepared testimony before Congress featured several omissions of events that he believes will lead investigators to damaging evidence against President Donald Trump.

“What Sondland omits from [his] opening statement shows how extra-damning this is likely to get,” Goodman writes on Twitter, who then goes on to document all of the major holes in Sondland’s version of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, writes Goodman, the New York Times back in May published a blockbuster story detailing Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Given how much exposure this story got, Sondland writes, Sondland “can’t credibly claim not knowing” about it.

Goodman also finds that Sondland’s prepared remarks omit that “Giuliani specifically tried to insert reference to Ukraine committing to investigate Burisma-Biden and 2016 probes in the draft statement by Ukraine authorities that Sondland, Volker, and Taylor were helping edit.”

Additionally, Sondland’s statement makes no mention of telling Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that aid to Ukraine was being held up to ensure the Ukrainian government would comply with the president’s desire that it launch certain “investigations” that we now know included the investigation of Hunter Biden.

Read Goodman’s entire thread below.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sondland opening remarks omits: Content of July 10 meeting: Sondland personally pressed Ukrainians to investigate past cases, understood by US officials at Burisma-Biden (freaked out Bolton and Fiona Hill) (Advice: believe Fiona Hill's testimony on this) — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 17, 2019

Here's the reference to the revised WaPo storyhttps://t.co/0UsUTgIveshttps://t.co/x4pAY2LuEG — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Sondland's prepared remarks omit: Sondland explicitly told a Republican U.S. Senator (Ron Johnson) that Trump's intent was a quid pro quo deliberately withholding U.S. military assistance to Ukrainehttps://t.co/EvVoPBXt4T — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional note on July 25 pre-call: See how Sondland is not even admitting call with Trump was right before call with Zelensky👇 (or context in WaPo report: Bolton vs. Mulvaney battle whether Sondland would get to make this pre-Zelensky call with Trump)https://t.co/NeOHkEcoRW — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 17, 2019

That lists key omissions in Sondland's opening statement. But don't get me wrong. What Sondland DOES INCLUDE and ADMIT is damning to President Trump-Giuliani.👇 Full text of opening remarks here: https://t.co/bT2bkEav9p <end of thread>https://t.co/D43plVkAk7 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 17, 2019