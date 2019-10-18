Trump’s Narcissistic Personality Disorder is ‘generally agreed’ upon: Columnist declares the president ‘unfit’

The refusal of Republicans to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and elevate Vice President Mike Pence has increased the importance of the impeachment inquiry, Leonard Hitchcock explained on Friday.

Like prominent GOP attorney George Conway, Hitchcock believes Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

“There are nine diagnostic criteria of NPD in the DSM-5, and a diagnosis is valid if only five are present. Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance, i.e. they exaggerate their achievements and talents; they are preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance; they believe that they are special, unique and should associate only with other high-status or special people; they require excessive admiration; they feel a sense of entitlement; they exploit others for their own gain; they lack empathy; they are envious of others or believe that others envy them; they are arrogant or haughty,” Hitchcock wrote.

“It is generally agreed that Trump not only qualifies as suffering from NPD, but that his case is extreme and pathological,” he argued.

Hitchcock declared, “Trump is unfit to be president.”

“Unfortunately, mental illness is not an impeachable offense. It probably could be dealt with by the 25th Amendment, but that mechanism is unlikely to rid us of this president. As things stand, all our eggs are in the impeachment basket,” Hitchcock wrote. “Let’s hope it succeeds.”

