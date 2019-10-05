Quantcast
Trump’s National Security Council on verge of ‘a state of paralysis’ as president melts down over impeachment: report

1 min ago

Even before a single article of impeachment has been drafted, the inquiry by House Democrats into President Donald Trump’s apparent attempts to strong-arm the government of Ukraine to help him investigate his presidential opponents has had a significant impact on the goings on in Washington.

According to Politico, one of the main places where this is apparent is the president’s National Security Council.

One unnamed council officer said that impeachment is “the elephant in the room and no one talks about it.” And a former member warned, “There’s a general concern, or even maybe more than just concern, that we’re going to reach a state of paralysis now on national security issues and policy issues … The people I’ve talked to are interpreting the coming weeks and months as generally not productive.”

Even before the impeachment inquiry began, Trump had reduced the NSC to a shell of its former prestige. Three successive heads of the agency have been fired, one of whom is going to prison, and the agency, once a huge career advancement for members of the intelligence community, is now toxic and shunned by longtime civil servants.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Why Trump fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

13 mins ago

October 5, 2019

President Donald Trump personally ordered the State Department to recall Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, after  Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, complained that she was blocking his efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden, The Wall Street Journal reports.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Here is how to beat Donald Trump and his racist dog-whistle politics

33 mins ago

October 5, 2019

Ian Haney López, author of “Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism and Wrecked the Middle Class,” has an important new book just published this week, “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections, and Saving America.” In it, López explains the power, as well as the historical and political logic, behind a new approach to defeating dog-whistle politics. It's what he calls the "race-class narrative" approach, which I reported on last June.This article first appeared in Salon.His argument is simple, López told me. “The major problem in American life today is division, and the way in which division is being exploited by greedy billionaires and the politicians they fund.” A top-performing message his researchers tested in California began:

MSNBC’s Scarborough burns Trump down for Romney attack: He’s ‘a winner in so many ways that you will never be’

1 hour ago

October 5, 2019

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took a shot at Donald Trump after the president attacked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and called the former Republican nominee for the presidency a "pompous ass."

Along the way, the "Morning Joe" host called Trump the worst president in American history.

Responding to Trump's Twitter tirade at Romney for calling his conduct "appalling," Scarborough wrote: Mitt is a winner in so many ways that you will never be. Also, history will be kind to Senator Romney. You? Not so much. You’ll forever be remembered as the man who made James Buchanan the second worst president in American history. Congrats."

