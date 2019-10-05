Trump’s National Security Council on verge of ‘a state of paralysis’ as president melts down over impeachment: report

Even before a single article of impeachment has been drafted, the inquiry by House Democrats into President Donald Trump’s apparent attempts to strong-arm the government of Ukraine to help him investigate his presidential opponents has had a significant impact on the goings on in Washington.
According to Politico, one of the main places where this is apparent is the president’s National Security Council.
One unnamed council officer said that impeachment is “the elephant in the room and no one talks about it.” And a former member warned, “There’s a general concern, or even maybe more than just concern, that we’re going to reach a state of paralysis now on national security issues and policy issues … The people I’ve talked to are interpreting the coming weeks and months as generally not productive.”
Even before the impeachment inquiry began, Trump had reduced the NSC to a shell of its former prestige. Three successive heads of the agency have been fired, one of whom is going to prison, and the agency, once a huge career advancement for members of the intelligence community, is now toxic and shunned by longtime civil servants.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.