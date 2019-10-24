Trump’s RNC is now feuding with the right-wing newspaper that exposed Kellyanne Conway
On Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway came under scrutiny following a Washington Examiner article that she lost her temper at a journalist who asked about her Trump-skeptic husband and threatened to investigate the reporter’s family.
RNC rapid response director Steve Guest immediately came out attacking the conservative newspaper, claiming that they had had an “agreement” the tirade was off the record:
The ENTIRE conversation with @KellyannePolls was off the record.
The Washington Examiner reporter broke that agreement.
The Examiner reporter even acknowledged their convo was off the record during the call when she asked Conway: “Would you like to dispute that on the record?” https://t.co/VE2QmoVKTc
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2019