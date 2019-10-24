Quantcast
Trump’s RNC is now feuding with the right-wing newspaper that exposed Kellyanne Conway

1 min ago

On Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway came under scrutiny following a Washington Examiner article that she lost her temper at a journalist who asked about her Trump-skeptic husband and threatened to investigate the reporter’s family.

RNC rapid response director Steve Guest immediately came out attacking the conservative newspaper, claiming that they had had an “agreement” the tirade was off the record:

Pentagon sent this letter in a last-minute bid to prevent impeachment witness from testifying

54 mins ago

October 24, 2019

Pentagon official Laura Cooper was called to Congress to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal. She is the military's Russia-Ukraine expert and would have extensive information about the issues facing Ukraine.

The No. 2 official at the Pentagon sent a letter to Cooper telling her not to comply with the subpoena, but she did anyway. The New York Times obtained a copy of the letter she was sent by Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist.

The White House has said that they will not comply with the House investigation into President Donald Trump. However, career diplomats at the State Department and long-term civil servants, who aren't having their legal fees paid for, aren't as likely to be loyal to Trump.

Kellyanne Conway threatens to investigate reporter’s personal life in unhinged interview

2 hours ago

October 24, 2019

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threatened to investigate a reporter's personal life during an unhinged interview with the Washington Examiner.

The trouble began after Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek received a call from Tom Joannou, who serves as Conway's personal assistant, to complain about a story she'd written that included mentions of husband George Conway, who has become a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.

