Trump’s Russian and Ukraine scandals are directly linked for one very important reason: Jeffrey Toobin

Published

1 min ago

on

In a new essay for the New Yorker, Jeffrey Toobin explains at length how President Donald Trump’s 2016 scandal with Russian interference in the presidential election and his current scandal trying to push Ukraine to investigate his political opponents are actually directly linked.

“The Russia and Ukraine scandals are, in fact, one story,” Toobin writes. “Indeed, the President’s false denials in both of them capture the common themes: soliciting help from foreign interests for partisan gain, followed by obstruction of efforts to uncover what happened.”

Looking beyond those similarities, however, Toobin shows how both scandals involve the advancement of Russian interests.

“In the Ukrainian chapter, Trump has done Putin’s bidding, to the extent that he can, going so far as to embrace a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 campaign,” Toobin explains. “The rest of the U.S. government has never been as enamored of Putin as Trump is. That includes Republicans in Congress, who joined the Democrats in voting for military aid to Ukraine. Trump wants no part of conflict with Putin, but the aid package tied his hands.”

Toobin then argues that Mueller’s indecision about whether to charge Trump with obstruction of justice got him off the hook politically, which has now only emboldened the president to behave more lawlessly.

“One way of looking at Trump’s evolution from candidate to President, from Mueller’s time to Schiff’s, is that his abuses are accelerating, with each unpunished act serving as a license for more,” he writes. “The Constitution gives Congress the tools to halt this cycle in Trump’s out-of-control Presidency.”

Read the whole essay here.


Internet pounds Trump for frantic tweetstorm rationalizing leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: ‘So many people are going to die’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn't leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to "Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighborhood.'"

With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move -- seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems -- Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.

Florida’s ‘red wall of resistance’ to the blue wave is disintegrating — thanks to Trump

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is seeing his support in Florida slowly disappear which could cripple his chances of winning re-election in 2020.

At issue for the President -- who has made attacks on people of color a central theme of his administration -- is the fact that new voter sign-ups in the state are overwhelming non-white and the president's rhetoric is not helping him sway them.

As Politico's Marc Caputo, writes, "He publicly doubted Hurricane Maria’s death toll in Puerto Rico and spread conspiracy theories about it. He reportedly called Haiti a 'shithole.' He balked at the idea of allowing Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian into the U.S., explaining that it risked bringing in 'some very bad people," before adding, "Since taking office as president, Donald Trump has alienated what looks like a mini-United Nations of voters with deep connections to other countries, tens of thousands of whom live in the state that’s essential to his re-election — Florida."

Elaine Chao strongly favored officials from her husband Mitch McConnell’s home state in grant meetings

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao gave preference to Kentuckians -- who are represented by her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- during meetings set up in her first 14 months on the job.

A quarter of all her scheduled meetings with state officials from January 2017 to March 2018 were set up with Kentuckians, who make up only 1.3 percent of the U.S. population, reported Politico.

The next closest, Indiana and Georgia, scored six percent of her meetings each, according to her calendars that have been made public.

