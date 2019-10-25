Trumps say they are trying to sell controversial DC hotel because ‘people are objecting to us making so much money’
The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to its highly-controversial Washington, D.C. hotel, a stunning move given how much the president brags about the property. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trumps are looking at a price tag of about a half-billion dollars, or $2 million per room.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” vice president Eric Trump claimed in a statement.
“Since we opened our doors,” the president’s middle son added, “we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
Legal and constitutional experts have repeatedly said Trump’s ownership of the prominent D.C. hotel, which sits in the Old Post Office, a building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government, is a violation of the Emoluments Clause.
Foreign dignitaries know, and have even acknowledged, they rent rooms there in an attempt to please the American president.
Some are not buying Eric Trump’s claim.
“The Trump Hotel lease is for sale because the Trumps fear revenue plummeting if Trump is gone by 2021,” says former Obama DOJ and DHS appointee Eric Columbus, “not because they’ve suddenly found an ethical compass.”
Breaking Banner
Trump throws aides under the bus before ranting about conspiracy theory: ‘I don’t have teams … I am the team’
During yet another extended South Lawn ran rant while a chopper awaited, President Donald Trump disavowed any election shenanigans within his administration and those defending him against impeachment, saying, "I don't have teams," before adding "I am the team."
Speaking to reporters and jumping from topic to topic, before complaining about what he considers a conspiracy against his presidency, Trump portrayed himself as a man alone.
"Here's the thing, I don't have teams, everyone is talking about teams, I'm the team," he shouted over the chopper noise."I did nothing wrong. This has been going on from before I got elected."
Lindsey Graham had to tone down his anti-impeachment resolution after being ‘blindsided’ by GOP criticism
This Wednesday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he was nixing a letter he planned to send to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) which declared that Republicans would not go along with impeaching President Trump over the Ukraine fiasco. He instead will offer a resolution declaring the impeachment process to be "unfair."