Trump’s ‘transparent’ ploy to make Rick Perry the fall guy for his Ukraine disaster destroyed by ex-prosecutor

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner scoffed at Donald Trump’s attempt to pin the blame for his quid pro quo phone call to Ukraine’s preside ntb on Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying no court of law would buy based uponeven the highly redacted transcripts of the call.

Speaking with host Jo Ling Kent, the MSNBC regular was dismissive of the president’s latest Ukraine defense which has led Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings.

“I think Congress needs to move on with the abuse and frankly the crime that we’ve already seen in the summary of the phone call that President Trump had with President Zelensky,” the prosecutor explained. “It’s all right there. It’s an abuse of power holding money hostage that was designed to go to Ukraine to help them defend themselves against Russian aggression in exchange for dirt on his political opponent. That’s an impeachable offense, self-contained, done.”

“Now he’s throwing Rick Perry under the bus,” he continued with a smirk, “which I find amusing because it goes from perfect phone call with Zelensky, a beautiful phone call, but if anything is wrong with it it’s Rick Perry’s fault. how transparent is this shifting narrative? Congress does need to move out on the central abuse that’s impeachable and there’s plenty of time to investigate everything else.”

Watch below: