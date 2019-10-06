Trump’s ‘transparent’ ploy to make Rick Perry the fall guy for his Ukraine disaster destroyed by ex-prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner scoffed at Donald Trump’s attempt to pin the blame for his quid pro quo phone call to Ukraine’s preside ntb on Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying no court of law would buy based uponeven the highly redacted transcripts of the call.
Speaking with host Jo Ling Kent, the MSNBC regular was dismissive of the president’s latest Ukraine defense which has led Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings.
“I think Congress needs to move on with the abuse and frankly the crime that we’ve already seen in the summary of the phone call that President Trump had with President Zelensky,” the prosecutor explained. “It’s all right there. It’s an abuse of power holding money hostage that was designed to go to Ukraine to help them defend themselves against Russian aggression in exchange for dirt on his political opponent. That’s an impeachable offense, self-contained, done.”
“Now he’s throwing Rick Perry under the bus,” he continued with a smirk, “which I find amusing because it goes from perfect phone call with Zelensky, a beautiful phone call, but if anything is wrong with it it’s Rick Perry’s fault. how transparent is this shifting narrative? Congress does need to move out on the central abuse that’s impeachable and there’s plenty of time to investigate everything else.”
Watch below:
Attorneys say they now represent ‘multiple whistleblowers’ with knowledge of Trump-Ukraine call
Attorneys representing the intelligence official who filed the formal complaint about President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's leader confirmed Sunday that they now represent "multiple whistleblowers" who have decided to come forward to detail potential misconduct by the U.S. president.
"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers," Andrew Bakaj, the lead attorney for the original whistleblower, tweeted Saturday. "No further comment at this time."
Mark Zaid, part of the legal team representing the first whistleblower, told ABC Sunday that his firm is representing a second whistleblower with "first-hand knowledge" about Trump's call with the Ukrainian leader, during which the U.S. president pushed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rick Perry’s role in Trump’s Ukraine extortion plot was greater than previously known: report
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was more involved in President Donald Trump's extortion plot to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden than previously known. The former Texas governor, according to Politico, may not have "explicitly called on Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter," but he worked to pressure that embattled country's leaders to root out corruption.
Maxine Waters rains holy hell on ‘spineless’ Republicans refusing to stand up to Trump: ‘I have no respect’ for them
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Sunday rained holy hell on Republicans in Congress who continue to support President Donald Trump, even after he openly invited foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
Waters has been a proponent of impeachment since Trump first took office, and on “AM Joy” Sunday, she laid out her distaste for Republican elected officials who refuse to stand up to Trump.
“The president is all about himself,” Waters explained. “Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president.”