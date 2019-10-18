Turkey’s foreign minister bursts out laughing as he mocks Trump’s erratic tweets
Speaking to the BBC’s HARDtalk this Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu scoffed at the Trump administration’s threat of sanctions over his country’s military operation in northeast Syria, saying that the threat is the result of erratic confused messaging that’s not doing anything to help the situation.
Cavusoglu laughed and mocked Trump for his constant tweeting about various issues, including Turkey.
“Different voices, different positions are coming from the United States, because of the differences between the administration, the State Department, Pentagon, and this and that,” he said.
According to Cavusoglu, there was never a “green light” from the US for the invasion, claiming that the invasion was only launched after the US and the Kurds did not “honor their commitments,” leaving his country with no choice but to invade.
He also said that Trump’s sanctions were meaningless and Turkey has “taken enough measures” to ensure they have no effect on its economy.
Listen to the full interview at HARDtalk.
CNN
GOP lawmaker hammers Trump for Ukraine server conspiracy theory: ‘Are we trying to exculpate Russia?’
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) on Friday signaled that he was taking House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump far more seriously than many of his Republican colleagues.
During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Rooney said he was very disturbed at the president's efforts to prove a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine purportedly being behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, despite the fact that all evidence that has been uncovered points directly to Russia as the true culprit.
Harlow then asked him what he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) comment that "all roads" in the Ukraine scandal lead back to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fox News host shreds Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up his damning Ukraine confession
Fox News host Ed Henry was not at all impressed with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's attempt to clean up a damning admission he made about President Donald Trump tying the delivery of aid to the Ukrainian government to being willing to launch investigations at the president's behest.
During a Friday segment, Henry seemed particularly annoyed that Mulvaney had tried to blame the media for supposedly misconstruing statements that he'd made in broad daylight.
"The media is to blame for writing down what he said and Fox recording on video what he said?" Henry said. "He stood at the podium and connected the dots for Democrats and said, 'You are darn right... that we were holding up aid to Ukraine because the president wanted an investigation of corruption!'"
2020 Election
GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report
Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 "blue wave" election.
According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.