Two dead, at least 14 wounded in Texas mass shooting: CNN

According to a report from CNN, a shooting at a Texas party early Sunday morning left two dead and up to 14 wounded.

Preliminary reports state that the shooting, in Greenville, “Texas A&M University-Commerce confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning but said it did not occur on their campus.”

CNN adds, "The university and the university's police department are working with the sheriff's office to determine whether any of the people shot or injured are students, the statement says."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” the university said in a statement provided by spokesman Michael Johnson.

