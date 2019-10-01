Ukrainian businessman Giuliani used to dig up dirt on Biden is known to be a ‘con man and a crook’
Two South Florida businessmen who also happen to be Republican donors say they have explosive information about “widespread corruption involving Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, American diplomats and Ukrainian officials.” The pair, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are Ukrainian, and their claims have been championed by President Trump and some of his most loyal defenders. But according to some disgruntled former business partners, they’re nothing more than conmen.
“Mr. Parnas is a con man, he is a crook,” Dianne Pues told the Miami Herald. “He conned us from day one.”
Parnas reportedly owes Pues and her husband over $500,000 in relation to a movie deal that went bad, a deal that she says “financially ruined” her. The Pueses aren’t the only ones who claim they’ve been conned by the Ukrainian-American pair.
Parnas has been sued over everything from a small-claims debt owed to a furniture maker in Delray Beach to unpaid legal bills to a $100,000 loan issued to a natural gas firm he runs with Fruman. The plaintiff in the latter case also alleged that Parnas and Fruman “boasted” about their close relationships with major figures in the GOP.
…major figures that include Rudy Giuliani.
As the Daily Beast reported late last month, Giuliani tasked Parnas and Fruman with uncovering alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption, and the pair served as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Giuliani. But their claims began to fall apart when a former Ukrainian prosecutor who met with Giuliani — thanks to Parnas and Fruman — said that claims of criminality by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were not supported by any evidence.
As the Miami Herald points out, the usage of a private emissary to negotiate with foreign governments isn’t unprecedented in American politics, but it is unusual.
“I think what’s worrying is that [Giuliani] wasn’t tasked with carrying out secret negotiations to advance the interests of the country, but he was effectively acting as an arm of Trump’s reelection campaign,” international studies and Russia expert Jeff Markoff told the Miami Herald. “A closer analogy to all this might be CREEP — the Committee for the Re-election of the President — under Nixon, which has involved in all the shenanigans.”
BUSTED: GOP lawmakers caught regurgitating lies from White House talking points on ‘deep state’ whistleblower
Lies coming out of the mouths of Republican lawmakers were likely put there by the White House, according to a report on Tuesday.
HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery pointed out on Twitter that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had refuted statements made by his fellow Republicans about a whistleblower who alleges President Donald Trump tried to get one or more foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.
According to Bendery, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have all been caught repeating a falsehood that was found on White Hose talking points claiming real whistleblowers do not have "second-hand" knowledge of the alleged crimes.
Here’s why Trump won’t skate through impeachment like Clinton did — according to a longtime GOP aide
Brendan Buck, a former aide to two past Republican House Speakers, told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Tuesday that it's highly unlikely that President Donald Trump will skate through the impeachment process with serious political damage like former President Bill Clinton did.
During a panel discussion on the politics of impeachment, Buck explained that Clinton allies in the late '90s succeeded in making the case to the public that the president was wrong to lie under oath about having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, but that those lies were not grounds for removal from office.
If Trump allies tried to pull the same maneuver with the current president, Buck said, he would most likely rage at them and undercut their attempts at defending him.
White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home
Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.
The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.
Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.
The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.