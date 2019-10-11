Quantcast
Ukrainian henchmen’s financial ambitions may have been ‘stymied’ by US anti-corruption policy: Ousted ambassador

2 hours ago

Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from her position earlier this year, told members of Congress on Friday that she believed there could have been a connection between her firing and the the personal financial interests of associates of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

During her testimony, Yovanovitch described how pressure from both Giuliani and President Donald Trump led to her premature departure from her role as ambassador to Ukraine, and she said she suspected there were nefarious reasons for her removal.

“I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said, per Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade. “But individuals who have been named in the press as contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

Giuliani, in tandem with now-indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, aggressively pressured Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden after Yovanovitch’s departure earlier this year. Their efforts culminated in the now-infamous July 25th phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Giuliani to dig up dirt on Biden.

While Giuliani and his associates were trying to get Ukraine to help with their anti-Biden efforts, Trump himself ordered a freeze on military aid to Ukraine, which has prompted accusations that the president was trying to extort an American ally for his personal political benefit.

White House directed Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress

7 mins ago

October 11, 2019

According to multiple reports, the White House told former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress Friday. To handle the block, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena, the committee said according to Politico.

https://twitter.com/anitakumar01/status/1182720973667258369

The White House has been at war with the House of Representatives, saying that they would not cooperate with any investigations, including impeachment. They have instructed multiple witnesses subpoenaed by the various House committees not to comply with the subpoenas. However, Yovanovitch clearly ignored the White House's demand.

Trump’s plan to fire ‘witnesses’ at NSC is going to blow up in his face: ‘They can still file whistleblower complaints’

22 mins ago

October 11, 2019

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former adviser to the National Security Council said that Donald Trump's plan to gut the NSC and fill it with political appointees will likely blow up in his face by possibly creating more whistleblowers.

Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Sam Vinograd explained that the White House wants to gut the NSC.

With host Sanchez pointing out, "The National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien recently announced he would be stripping the NSC staff by half and installing political appointees," Vinograd claimed the White House's motives were obvious.

"It looks like they're trying to get rid of witnesses to a crime," she explained before warning, "They can still file whistleblower complaints, and if they're fired, guess what? They can still testify before Congress -- it's a poor legal strategy. "

‘I feel physically ill’: Combat veterans who fought ISIS are repulsed by Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds

40 mins ago

October 11, 2019

American military officers who helped Kurdish forces fight against Islamic State have told Foreign Policy's Lara Seligman that they feel deeply ashamed by President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds as Turkish military forces invade northern Syria.

One U.S. Marine who served in Syria in 2017 and 2018 told Seligman they cannot believe the American government would turn its back on allies who did so much of the on-the-ground fighting against ISIS.

