Ukrainian oligarch dug up Biden dirt in exchange for Giuliani’s help fighting trial extradition
According to a new report from Bloomberg News, associates of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to the US, were working to dig up damaging information on Joe Biden in an effort to gain Rudy Giuliani’s help in Firtash’s case.
Dmitry Firtash, charged with conspiracy by the U.S. and living in Vienna, shuffled lawyers in July to add Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, vocal supporters of President Donald Trump who had worked with Giuliani. Around that time, some of Firtash’s associates began to use his broad network of Ukraine contacts to get damaging information on Biden, the people said.
Featured image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Trump’s Narcissistic Personality Disorder is ‘generally agreed’ upon: Columnist declares the president ‘unfit’
The refusal of Republicans to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and elevate Vice President Mike Pence has increased the importance of the impeachment inquiry, Leonard Hitchcock explained on Friday.
Like prominent GOP attorney George Conway, Hitchcock believes Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).
"There are nine diagnostic criteria of NPD in the DSM-5, and a diagnosis is valid if only five are present. Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance, i.e. they exaggerate their achievements and talents; they are preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance; they believe that they are special, unique and should associate only with other high-status or special people; they require excessive admiration; they feel a sense of entitlement; they exploit others for their own gain; they lack empathy; they are envious of others or believe that others envy them; they are arrogant or haughty," Hitchcock wrote.
‘Moscow Mitch’ McConnell rips Trump for ‘grave strategic mistake’ in blistering Washington Post op-ed
President Donald Trump is relying upon Republican senators voting to acquit him in an expected impeachment trial, but his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies in Syria have opened a major rift between the White House and Capitol Hill Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed the extent of fissure by writing a scorching op-ed against Trump -- and having it published in The Washington Post.
